Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:02/08/23 01:37 CFS23-00854 Motorist Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD AIRPORT RD MADISON02/08/23 08:00 CFS23-00855 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON02/08/23 09:37 CFS23-00856 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD E CENTER ST MADISON02/08/23 09:56 CFS23-00857 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone 5TH AVE CHESTER02/08/23 10:09 CFS23-00858 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S BLANCHE AVE MADISON02/08/23 10:44 CFS23-00859 911 Hang Up Information/Administrative 44.009525, -97.1203202/08/23 11:30 CFS23-00860 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON02/08/23 12:15 CFS23-00861 911 Open Line Information/Administrative MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON02/08/23 14:01 CFS23-00862 MVA Injury Reportable Signal 2 MPD NE 2ND ST MADISON02/08/23 14:04 CFS23-00863 MVA Injury Non-Reportable Accident EMS S EGAN AVE MADISON02/08/23 17:06 CFS23-00864 Animal Found Handled By Animal Control MPD N DIVISION AVE MADISON02/08/23 17:07 CFS23-00865 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone 44.005791, -97.10347 MADISON02/08/23 17:16 CFS23-00866 Noise Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 1ST ST MADISON02/08/23 18:41 CFS23-00867 Agency Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO LENOLA HTS WENTWORTH02/08/23 19:28 CFS23-00868 Traffic Stop Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON02/08/23 19:30 CFS23-00869 Disorderly Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 1ST ST MADISON02/08/23 20:04 CFS23-00870 Motorist Assist Assistance Given LCSO US HWY 81 RAMONA02/08/23 21:20 CFS23-00871 Alarm Fire False Alarm MPD E CENTER ST MADISON02/08/23 21:44 CFS23-00872 PA/PR Violation Arrest MPD W CENTER ST MADISON02/08/23 23:39 CFS23-00873 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 2ND ST MADISONTotal Records: 20