Bryan Alvarez.jpg

BRYAN ALVAREZ is student teaching under Marty Konechne, a physical education teacher at Madison Elementary School.

 Photo by Wren Murphy

For Bryan Alvarez, his greatest strength as a future teacher is his empathy.

Understanding students is key to supporting them in the ways they need most. He doesn’t want to forget what it’s like to be a child, and he always wants to be there to lend a listening ear to those who need it, regardless of what mistakes they may make.