As a former high school math teacher and a current professor at Dakota State University, Dr. Kevin Smith has encountered many students who don’t like math. Eager to help his students understand that there is more to math than adding and subtracting, Smith wrote and illustrated a new children’s book titled “Yucky!”
“Math is about more than doing calculations. It’s about looking for patterns, becoming a problem solver and staying curious,” Smith said.
Throughout his years of teaching, Smith realized that students often hold preconceived notions about their own math identity. Some students like math because they can solve problems quickly or it comes easy to them. Many others don’t like it, convincing themselves they aren’t a “math person.”
“Everyone can do math! Yes, it is true that for some people it might come quicker or easier than for others, but there is research that shows us that everyone can do math. There is no such thing as a math gene. The key is being willing to persevere and having a positive attitude,” Smith said.
His debut book “Yucky!” follows the main character Lilly as she struggles with math until the right teacher comes along and shows her that math can be fun. Once Lilly discovers that math can speak to her creative side, she realizes, “Maybe math isn’t so YUCKY!”
“Playing a board game, putting together a puzzle and drawing a picture can all have mathematical components. Oftentimes, we just don’t realize it,” Smith said.
Smith hopes “Yucky!” can be a launching point for parents, teachers and caregivers to have conversations with their students or children about how fun math can be.
“When we start to see math as something that is all around us and not just doing calculations, we start to think about it differently. And when we recognize that everyone learns math differently and at different speeds, our attitude changes. Everyone needs to believe they can do math,” Smith said.
In addition to his passion for math, Smith also enjoys creating art and illustrations, like the ones found in “Yucky!”
In his free time, he runs a stationery business with his daughter called “Kevin and Kaia.” People can check out their creations at KevinandKaia.com.
“I have always loved to draw. I started illustrating more consistently and seriously over the past few years as I worked with my daughter on our stationery business. I always start my illustrations in a sketchbook with paper and pencil. As the sketches evolve, I polish them and finalize them on the iPad using an Apple Pencil,” Smith said.
“Yucky!” is available for purchase on the “Kevin and Kaia” website, the Blue Balloon Books website and everywhere books are sold.