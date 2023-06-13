Dr. Kevin Smith

Dr. Kevin Smith

As a former high school math teacher and a current professor at Dakota State University, Dr. Kevin Smith has encountered many students who don’t like math. Eager to help his students understand that there is more to math than adding and subtracting, Smith wrote and illustrated a new children’s book titled “Yucky!”

“Math is about more than doing calculations. It’s about looking for patterns, becoming a problem solver and staying curious,” Smith said.