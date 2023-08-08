I spent some valuable time last month doing a bit of data discovery about rural communities. I explored an interactive map showing the percent change in total population from the 2010 to the 2020 Census at both state and county levels.

I first zoomed in to view the South Dakota county data – it was a mix of growth and decline county blocks spread across the east and west sides of our state. I discovered 33 of 66 counties had positive population growth in the past 10 years. 