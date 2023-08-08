I spent some valuable time last month doing a bit of data discovery about rural communities. I explored an interactive map showing the percent change in total population from the 2010 to the 2020 Census at both state and county levels.
I first zoomed in to view the South Dakota county data – it was a mix of growth and decline county blocks spread across the east and west sides of our state. I discovered 33 of 66 counties had positive population growth in the past 10 years.
Then I zoomed out to view the population change map of the U.S. I uncovered one county in the southernmost tip of Illinois -- Alexander County – bordered by the intersection of the Ohio and Mississippi rivers. I clicked on the map to see their 36.4% negative growth rate was the largest of any of the 3,138 counties across the U.S. Its 2020 total population was 5,240 compared to 8,238 in 2010. That drop in population is a significant one-time decline, but they had been losing large segments of population since its peak of 25,496 residents during the 1940s. Over eight decades, they’ve had an enormous 80% loss in total population.
What happened?
Without living there, it’s hard to know exactly, but author David Szoke writes an extraordinary viewpoint in his essay about the region’s drastic decline, "Heartland Deluge: Race, Flooding, and the Two Alexander Counties, Illinois." Here’s a segment of the full essay:
“This migration illustrates the flight from rural pressures as ag communities struggle to combat the river’s unceasing ebb and flow. The two Alexander counties – Cairo in the south and the smaller white towns to the north – represent different responses to the hardships of the modern rural Midwest. Today, flooding remains the most significant shared factor in the decline. Neither community has had the infrastructure nor the funds to fix their dire situation. Alexander County exemplifies rural America in microscale, illustrating the racial tensions and isolation felt by black communities and the abandonment felt by struggling farmers facing submerged fields, lacking the political capital to sway the legislators who could fix their housing and flooding crises. The rivers straddling the county’s borders, once providing commerce and ag abundance, now act as the greatest threat to the livelihoods of those who remain. However, the Ohio and Mississippi are not responsible for the manmade decline of Alexander County; they may be the force which depopulates the humble lowlands for good.
My takeaway from learning about Alexander County is that our greatest actions as a leader are to show up with some hard facts, guide conversations that develop strong relationships on both sides, and work on building trust because as local leaders, our actions or lack thereof have long-term consequences.
Any community that chooses to die a long slow death is most often filled with local volunteer leaders, elected officials and residents who are not open to looking at data, making hard choices, addressing conflict, exploring what’s possible, or working on unity around the core issues of what it means to be a thriving community.