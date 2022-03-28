(Editor’s note: The Daily Leader asked the two candidates for mayor of Madison some questions to help inform readers prior to the April 12 election. Following are their responses.)
MARSHALL DENNERT
Spouse: Bonnie Dennert
Employment – Full-time Mayor/Bus Driver for the Madison Central School District.
1: What are the top three objectives you hope to accomplish?
1. Continue working on new infrastructure – Three years ago when I started my first term as mayor, we were just starting the RD (rural development) project. This project consists of replacing water lines, sanitary sewer lines and storm sewer, along with curb and road surface throughout the city. This was broken into three phases with each phase being two years long. Phase 1A first year was done summer of 2020. Phase 1A second year; Phase 1B first year; Phase 2A first year; Phase 2B first year; tater Tower was started in summer of 2021. Along with these projects, we completed the water tower loop line. As the RD projects conclude this year, the city has already got the ball moving on the next infrastructure project. Earlier this year, we applied for SRF (state revolving fund) funding for an approximately $19 million project. I am hoping to see us getting 15 to 30% of the $19 million in the form of a grant.
Keeping utilities costs down – Listed below are the rate changes during my first term and how I voted on them:
2019, small increases in electric (opposed); small increase to base rate wastewater (opposed); small increase to base rate water (opposed).
2021, moved part of base water to RD surcharge (supported),
2022, no increase for electric and water (supported); moved part of base wastewater to RD surcharge (supported).
As you can see, any increase to our utility bill I voted nay even though the increase was small. If this new infrastructure project is approved, I would like to see us implement an SRF surcharge to be used for collateral against any new loans just like we did for the RD project. These surcharges are not a huge amount, so I feel our base rate should be able to support them without any increase.
In regards to helping educate the public on policies of the city, I would consider myself the face of the city, the middleman between the city and the public, to help them understand the city policies. There are times that I do not feel our city officials always take the time to explain these policies and why they do the things they do for the city to the public. I feel I am the right person for this job to help explain why things have to be done the way they are done. For example, the city is working on implementing new software, which means the public will be seeing a new statement for their utility bill. I know there are a lot of people who do not like change; I am one of them. With my open door policy, I am hoping that I can be utilized by our utility billing department to handle questions/concerns from the public.
2: What experience or strengths do you bring to the position?
With my first term as mayor concluding, I have to admit there was a lot to learn, especially with how the city operates. As mayor, I am in charge of the Engineering Department, where I spent a lot of time out on the job sites trying to understand the project and how our infrastructure works. I enjoyed learning more about each department by spending a week or two shadowing our workers. I feel I have many strengths that I am able to bring to this position, but the one I feel is the most important is that I am willing to listen to others and find a happy solution to resolve an issue. After thoroughly investigating all sides of an issue, if I have not been able to resolve it, I am not afraid to have to deliver any unfavorable outcomes, but I will always look into it and explain why. I feel people need to be heard.
3: In the event of future flooding, as Madison has experienced before, what measures do you feel will help to protect both homeowners and businesses?
There are a couple of measures the city has or will be working on to mitigate damage and to protect both homeowners and businesses. The first thing we have done was to participate in a program with FEMA to buy flood homes. This was a very successful program where we started out with 12 applications. Out of these 12, there were three that decided the program was not for them. In regard to the remaining nine applicants, the city successfully purchased eight of the properties. In regard to the last one, it should be completed by July 31, 2023. This project will be completed at no expense to the city.
The next thing the city has started working on is to repair parts of creek walls and a couple of the bridge embankments which were damaged during the flood of 2019.
The last measure that the city does is a yearly process which is to clean creeks. This is a hot topic every year, and everyone has their own opinion on how the creek should be cleaned. I would like to share mine. First of all, the city of Madison did not flood in 2019 due to not cleaning the creek; it was from all the rain we received within a short period of time. I would add that the trees and vegetation are needed around the creek to prevent erosion of the creek banks.
4: What are the biggest challenges you believe face the city, and what solutions would you propose?
One of the biggest challenges the city will be facing will be building a new City Hall.
My understanding is that a couple years before I became mayor, our police chief was working on a new building for the police department; he had also started a reserve fund for such a project. It was a couple months after I became mayor that the police chief came in and talked to me about adding to the City Council agenda requesting money to hire an architect firm to start on designs of a building so we could get a bid on the cost. I asked him to check with the firm to see how much extra it would cost for them to design a complete new city hall. About a month later, it was on the agenda to move forward with the design work. With the flood and COVID-19, this phase was delayed until 2022. Currently we do have a design for a new City Hall/Police Department and hopefully that will go out for bid later this year.
I can understand that maybe the public feels this is not the best time to be spending money, but the current building is over 100 years old and we have definitely outgrown the space. There may be a couple other options, such as buying a different building (for example the ICAP building) and moving the police department over there, or we could move them out to the old Cars for Les building, which the city already owns. Or we could do like the previous mayor wanted to do and buy the remaining buildings to the west of City Hall and remodel. All three of these options would require us to remodel an existing building.
There are several reasons I do not care for these plans. It usually cost a lot more to remodel, and it always seems like when you remodel, you are limited to the existing footprint of that building, and lastly you are still stuck with an old building. I would like the public to at least let the city get a bid on what a new building would cost so we can all make an educated decision on what to do.
5: What can the city do to attract more retail businesses to increase sales tax revenue?
As a city we have a few incentive programs for manufacturers. I would like to see collaboration between the city, Chamber of Commerce and Lake Area Improvement Corp. to come up with some incentives to attract retail businesses. I would like to see us form a well-rounded task force made up of people from the city, Chamber and LAIC plus private residents to put together a plan for incentives to attract retail businesses. When we increase businesses in Madison, we will see an increase in employment and families moving to town.
Another issue that needs addressing is daycare. We currently have many dedicated daycare providers in town, but there is a need for more. We could possibly look at collaborating with existing organizations to do this.
The last item we should look at in regard to attracting retail businesses is the shortage of housing. We have a new development in the NE part of town; those houses range from $375,000 to $500,000. It is difficult for people to afford those types of homes. We need to bring in a developer that will help develop an area in Madison and tailor it to more affordable housing.