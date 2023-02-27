JENI CAUWELS, a Dakotaland Federal Credit Union employee, poses with a bowling ball at Cherry Lanes on Monday. Cauwels and fellow Dakotaland employees competed with other businesses at the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce's annual Bowling for Business event.
Crafting long-lasting connections is one of the main goals for the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce (GMACC). These connections are what drive their partnerships with local businesses and allow the Chamber to host a multitude of community events.
Networking is another important component of the GMACC method, with the annual Bowling for Business event serving as a prime occasion for members to boost their connections. The event took place Monday evening at Madison’s Cherry Lanes.
GMACC Executive Director Eric Hortness explained that each team had five bowlers, with 12 Chamber partners fielding teams. Participating members included First Premier Bank, Madison Regional Health System and Falcon Plastics, Lake County International, Dakotaland Federal Credit Union and others.
Hortness added that the first game was played partner vs. partner, but the teams are completely mixed up for the second go-round. This was done to incentivize new relationships as members play alongside other members they may not know.
Along with bowling, food and drinks, the event featured a collection of door prizes as well as special pins for the highest and lowest scores. The business with the highest score, Lake County International, received a gold-painted pin. The lowest score, Madison Regional Health System, received a beat-up pin with a large gash. Both pins are then held at their respective businesses until next year’s event.