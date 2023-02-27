Chamber of Commerce Bowling

JENI CAUWELS, a Dakotaland Federal Credit Union employee, poses with a bowling ball at Cherry Lanes on Monday. Cauwels and fellow Dakotaland employees competed with other businesses at the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce's annual Bowling for Business event.

 Photo by Wren Murphy

Crafting long-lasting connections is one of the main goals for the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce (GMACC). These connections are what drive their partnerships with local businesses and allow the Chamber to host a multitude of community events.

Networking is another important component of the GMACC method, with the annual Bowling for Business event serving as a prime occasion for members to boost their connections. The event took place Monday evening at Madison’s Cherry Lanes.