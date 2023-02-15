VFW Auxiliary has meeting Feb 15, 2023 Feb 15, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The regular meeting of the Ronald Westby VFW Post 2638 Auxiliary was called to order by President Paula Barrick on Feb. 13 at 5 p.m. according to ritual. There were six members present.The secretary’s and treasurer’s reports were read and approved.Members were reminded that during a sounding of Taps during an inside ceremony, it is proper and respectful to stand at attention with the right hand over the heart.The charter was draped for Joanne Gagnon, who died on Jan. 26.Donations were made to the Special Olympics and O-R-R after-prom committee.The next Second Sunday of the Month brunch will be held on March 12.Closing ceremonies were conducted in accordance with the ritual and the meeting adjourned at 5:50 p.m. The next meeting will be held on March 13 at 5 p.m. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Simpson aims for local position after wrapping up student teaching Minnesota native settles into student teaching in Madison Scam artist impersonates Madison Police Department 9 MHS grads receive Step-Up scholarships Peering into the Capitol with Madison/DSU Host the Legislature Move to new Heritage Senior Living this summer Madison Regional Health System aims to grow valet service MHS girls fall to Canton City approves multi-community asphalt project with Brosz Engineering Transgender advocates sue South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem Follow us Facebook Twitter