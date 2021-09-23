As of Thursday morning, more than 1,200 Lake County residents were signed up for a chance to win Madison’s $1,000-a-day vaccine lottery, according to Madison City Administrator Jameson Berreth.
The first winning name will be drawn on Monday. Winning names will be drawn every day, five days a week, through Oct. 29. Entrants can sign up at City Hall or online at itsaboutcommunity.org.
Berreth said that with help from staff at Dakota State University, the entries on cards will be entered into the computer system each day so that all the entries are in the same database. A list will be printed each day to check for duplicates, as entrants may sign up only once, and then a random generator will choose the winning name.
In order to collect gift cards worth $1,000 in Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce Mad Money, the winning entrant must be able to verify residence as well as vaccination status. The lottery is open to all Lake County residents ages 12 and older. Winners must be vaccinated with one of the three U.S.-approved vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.
Lottery entrants must provide their name, address, city, state, ZIP code and phone number.
Entrants ages 12-17 must also provide the name of a parent. Entrants will be eligible to win only once and then their names will be withdrawn from the lottery.
Vaccinated DSU students are eligible to win the lottery. Their residency will be confirmed by the university.
“As the global pandemic continues, we as city leaders are always trying to keep a pulse on what is best for our community,” said Madison City Commissioner Adam Shaw. “Through the use of federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars, we are providing a vaccine lottery for any individual who is or gets vaccinated. Our goal as leaders is to find ways to slow and end the spread of COVID-19.”
The city has about $1.3 million in federal ARPA funds. If Lake County vaccination rates increase during the lottery, commissioners have talked about adding another $25,000 to continue the program for another five weeks.
“I’m really interested to see if rates will change at all,” Berreth said.