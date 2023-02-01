The Madison Bulldogs trailed 42-34 to start the fourth quarter on Tuesday against Deubrook Area. In the fourth quarter, Madison’s girls were held to four points and lost to the Dolphins 65-38.
Zoey Gerry led the Bulldogs with 17 points. The Madison senior also grabbed seven rebounds. Audrey Nelson recorded a double-double for the Bulldogs. The junior guard scored 16 points and pulled down 10 rebounds.
With the loss, the Bulldogs are now 3-10 and have lost seven straight games. They’ll look to get back into the win column on Friday when they hit the road to take on West Central.
Colman-Egan 49, Bridgewater-Emery 19
The Colman-Egan Hawks girls’ team improved to 8-8 overall with a 49-19 victory against Bridgewater-Emery on Tuesday.
Kaylee Voelker hit four three-pointers and led the Hawks with 17 points. Lanie Mousel scored 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Lanie Mousel had four three-pointers for 12 points.
The Hawks will look to pick up their third straight win on Friday when they host Estelline/Hendricks.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Chester 61, Parker 34
The Chester Flyers picked up their third straight win on Tuesday with a 61-34 road victory against Parker.
Jovi Wolf hit six three-pointers and finished the game with 26 points for the Flyers. Wolf also grabbed nine rebounds.
Layke Wold also hit six three-pointers and finished the game with 20 points for the Flyers. Clay Hansen scored six points and grabbed eight rebounds.
The Flyers are currently 6-10 and will look to extend their winning streak to four games on Monday when they hit the road to take on Centerville.
Howard 50, Irene-Wakonda 38
The Howard Tigers extended their winning streak to six games on Tuesday with a 50-38 road victory against Irene-Wakonda.
Kolt Koepsell finished the game with a team-high 19 points. Koepsell also grabbed six rebounds.
Luke Koepsell finished the game with 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Logan Mentele reached double figures with 11 points.
With the win, the Tigers improved to 14-3 overall. They’ll look to pick up their seventh straight win on Feb. 9 when they hit the road to take on Dell Rapids St. Mary.