Prep basketball

The Madison Bulldogs trailed 42-34 to start the fourth quarter on Tuesday against Deubrook Area. In the fourth quarter, Madison’s girls were held to four points and lost to the Dolphins 65-38.

Zoey Gerry led the Bulldogs with 17 points. The Madison senior also grabbed seven rebounds. Audrey Nelson recorded a double-double for the Bulldogs. The junior guard scored 16 points and pulled down 10 rebounds.