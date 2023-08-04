DSU AI presentations.jpg

HUGO JONSSON of the FedOps research team shows an image from a test they did using self-driving vehicles in Madison during a Friday presentation. Three teams of students from South Dakota and Sweden schools presented research on projects related to artificial intelligence and machine learning.

 Photo by Wren Murphy

Twelve graduate students presented their research on artificial intelligence projects on Friday at Dakota State University.

The students, who were split into three research teams, come from six institutions in South Dakota and Sweden. This Industrial Immersion Exchange Program is a partnership between DSU and AI Sweden.