Law Enforcement Blotter Oct 21, 2021

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

10/20/21 01:09 CFS21-06971 Suspicious Vehicle Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 1ST ST MADISON
10/20/21 06:44 CFS21-06972 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON
10/20/21 07:38 CFS21-06973 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N HARTH AVE
10/20/21 08:08 CFS21-06974 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON
10/20/21 08:23 CFS21-06975 Alarm False Alarm MPD NE 6TH ST MADISON
10/20/21 10:06 CFS21-06976 Mental Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 10TH ST MADISON
10/20/21 10:37 CFS21-06977 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON
10/20/21 11:46 CFS21-06978 911 Hang Up Information/Administrative 44.158108, -96.950462
10/20/21 12:51 CFS21-06979 Property Stolen Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N WEST AVE MADISON
10/20/21 14:11 CFS21-06980 Mental Patient Transported LCSO PELICAN CV CHESTER
10/20/21 16:12 CFS21-06981 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 6TH ST MADISON
10/20/21 16:17 CFS21-06982 Property Stolen Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S UNION AVE MADISON
10/20/21 17:11 CFS21-06983 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON
10/20/21 17:17 CFS21-06984 Animal Lost Information/Administrative N SUMMIT AVE MADISON
10/20/21 18:14 CFS21-06985 Medical Fall Patient Transported EMS N HARTH AVE MADISON
10/20/21 20:33 CFS21-06986 Animal Loose Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 4TH ST MADISON
10/20/21 21:45 CFS21-06987 Medical Patient Not Transported EMS N JOSEPHINE AVE MADISON
10/20/21 22:04 CFS21-06988 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON

Total Records: 18