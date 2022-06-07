Street work in Madison continues as water system improvements are being made.
The following is an update on areas affected through June 14:
— NE 9th St. will remain closed from Washington to Summit. Installation of 12-inch pipe will commence. The work will begin at the NW 9th/Washington intersection with crews progressing toward Summit.
— Summit Ave. between NE 3rd and NE 5th: Concrete “flatwork” surfacing continues (sidewalks). Some sidewalk will be removed and replaced, particularly in ADA ramp corners. Additional associated curb and gutter and storm sewer work may also occur.
— Lincoln Ave between NE 5th and NE 7th: Concrete “flatwork” surfacing continues (sidewalks, driveways, etc.) and should be completed during the next two weeks. Some sidewalk will be removed and replaced, particularly in ADA ramp corners. Curb and gutter and concrete fillet work will continue with some needing to be removed and replaced.
— Summit Ave. between NE 8th and NE 9th: Basecourse final grading and curb and gutter installations. Asphalt paving targeted for this week but subject to change.
— NE 7th between Summit and Prairie: Basecourse final grading and curb and gutter installations.
— NE 8th between Summit and Prairie: Basecourse final grading and curb and gutter installations. Asphalt paving targeted for this week but subject to change.
— NE 8th between Egan and Lee: Storm sewer installation, largely amounting to pouring of a junction box, associated storm sewer pipes and sump line connections.