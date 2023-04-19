Madison board to hold special meeting Friday Apr 19, 2023 Apr 19, 2023 Updated 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Madison School Board will hold a special meeting on Friday at 7:30 a.m. in Board Room 400 at the high school.The meeting will be held to discuss the resignations of Melissa Larsen and Berin Johns as elementary teachers effective at the end of this school year. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Lake County resident pleads not guilty to multiple charges Cordts given Madison 'Teacher of the Year' award City denies demolition request Madison 5th-graders have fun with physics Classic Corner owners buy old Taco John's building Bulldogs drop season opener against Dell Rapids Prep Sports Roundup: Tigers compete at Yankton Golf Meet Longtime Lake County resident celebrates 90th birthday DSU team headed to national cyber defense competition City approves creation of TIF District #5 Follow us Facebook Twitter