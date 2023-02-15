The Madison Central School District will receive 30,000 packets of Lysol wipes later this month, Superintendent Joel Jorgenson said at the Monday school board meeting.
Jorgenson said that worked out to a $134,000 value, though prices can vary. Several school board members joked that, next year, every teacher in the district can remove disinfectant wipes from their supply lists.
Frontline Impact Project and Lysol teamed up for the 2022-23 school year to give 14 million Lysol wipe packets, or 665 million individual wipes, to K-12 schools throughout the country. Frontline Impact Project said the donations are worth a total of $47 million.
Jorgenson said the district heard about the program through a school nurse and applied to receive them. Schools that receive the donation are required to accept at least 40 palletes, each with 750 packets of Lysol wipes, and have to unload it themselves. The quantity and unloading requirement can make it challenging for smaller schools and districts to accept the donation.
“Did we necessarily want 40 palettes? No,” Jorgenson said. “But if there was a way to get five or six pallets for teachers to use in our classrooms, why not take them?”
The Madison Central School District will donate the remaining pallets to other schools in the Prairie Lakes Educational Cooperative before opening it up for other interested schools. Under the agreement with Frontline Impact Project, schools are unable to resell the wipes.
Jorgenson said that, even if the district hadn’t expected to receive the wipes when they applied, it was worth it to try. With the donations, the district and teachers won’t need to purchase the wipes and can instead focus on other classroom supplies.
The district is set to receive the donation on Feb. 24 at about 10 a.m. from Uber Freight.
The Frontline Impact Project, which launched in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, donates resources to frontline workers like firefighters, EMTs and teachers. The “Here for Healthy Schools” project with Lysol aims to reduce the spread of illness and keep children in school. This is especially important since the pandemic disrupted many students’ education, and reducing teachers’ and students’ illness-related absences will create a more fulfilling and helpful learning environment, according to a news release from the Frontline Impact Project.
“Kids thrive when they are together and Lysol makes it possible for schools to provide a clean, disinfected environment,” Benoit Veryser, vice president of U.S. Marketing for Lysol, said in the news release. “Through our Here for Healthy Schools initiative, we are so grateful for partners, including Frontline Impact Project, who enable us to easily get our wipes into classrooms across the country.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, demand rose for disinfectant wipes to help prevent the spread of the virus. This increased demand, combined with disruptions to factories and distributors, left many health-care centers and stores without essential disinfectants or personal protective equipment. Though demand has died down since its 2020 peak, market research firm IRI released an analysis showing that demand for disinfectant products is 15% higher now than it was in 2019, before the beginning of the pandemic.