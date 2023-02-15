Joel Jorgenson

The Madison Central School District will receive 30,000 packets of Lysol wipes later this month, Superintendent Joel Jorgenson said at the Monday school board meeting.

Jorgenson said that worked out to a $134,000 value, though prices can vary. Several school board members joked that, next year, every teacher in the district can remove disinfectant wipes from their supply lists.