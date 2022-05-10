Mitchell Brooks, business manager for the Madison Central School District, introduced the preliminary budget for fiscal year 2022-23 at a regular meeting of the school board on Monday night.
A public hearing for the $19.7 million budget will be held at 5:45 p.m. on June 13. Overall, the district will see an increase of $4 million for fiscal year 2023. General fund expenditures will be nearly $9.4 million with capital outlay expenditures approaching $5.8 million.
Brooks said that he will give a detailed report at the public hearing.
“I think it’s important to see where the funds go,” he explained.
At Monday night’s meeting, he provided a list of the top seven changes between the budget for the current fiscal year and the preliminary budget for the next fiscal year. He expects to see changes before the final budget is approved.
The most significant change he announced last as No. 1 on the list.
“Next year, we’ll be able to recall our capital outlay bonds,” Brooks said.
The district has been setting aside funds for that purpose in recent years and will recall the debt 10 years early. By doing this, the district will save $550,000 in interest.
The district will see the end of some programs implemented as a result of the pandemic. ESSER I funding has ended. The Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds were used for filter systems and other sterilization equipment and products.
The district still has ESSER III funding to use. Brooks reported the district will receive an estimated $550,000.
In addition, the federal food service waiver has ended. This was implemented to ease the financial strain some families were experiencing as a result of the pandemic.
“Next year we’ll be charging for student meals again,” Brooks said.
Brooks anticipates food prices will increase in the coming year and estimated that will cost the district an additional $73,000.
Finally, wages and benefits will increase as a result of the 6% increase in the state funding formula. This increase will be covered with state funds.
In other business, the school board:
— Approved personnel actions, including resignations, contract changes reflecting coursework completed and new hires.
— Received an update from Superintendent Joel Jorgenson regarding the summer roofing project. It will start shortly after school ends for the year and take approximately two weeks.
— Learned members will need to complete additional training to receive a gold level award from the Associated School Boards of South Dakota. Board President Tom Farrell reported the board currently has enough points to receive a silver level award through the ASBSD recognition program.
— Approved an open-enrollment application for a student to complete the school year.
— Voted for the sole Division II candidate for representative on the South Dakota High School Activities Association (SDHSAA) board of directors, Jeff Danielsen.
— Approved seven amendments to the SDHSAA constitution and bylaws. Jorgenson reported the first six cleaned up language and the seventh would not affect the Madison Central School District. With it, division classifications would be determined by student enrollment with a free and reduced lunch multiplier. Jorgenson reported it’s not an uncommon practice and is currently used in Minnesota.
— Approved a food service agreement with St. Thomas Catholic School.
— Approved a Child Nutrition Prime Vendor Contract with Performance Food Service. Brooks noted the vendor does not know how food costs will change during the upcoming year. Pricing utilizes a cost plus fixed fee method.
— Approved a contract with Dianna Tyler to act as curriculum director for the 2022-23 school year. The 42-day contract includes the 6% raise teaching staff will receive. Tyler works on both curriculum and staff development.
— Canvassed the results of the school board election held on April 12.