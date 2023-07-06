Law Enforcement Blotter Jul 6, 2023 Jul 6, 2023 Updated 17 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:07/05/23 00:42 CFS23-04555 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone E 4TH ST RAMONA07/05/23 06:14 CFS23-04556 Animal Loose Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO NE 3RD ST MADISON07/05/23 08:09 CFS23-04557 Property Damage Report Taken LCSO 454TH AVE MADISON07/05/23 08:17 CFS23-04558 Property Found Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON07/05/23 09:20 CFS23-04559 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON07/05/23 10:05 CFS23-04560 Animal Other Handled By Animal Control N GRANT AVE MADISON07/05/23 11:12 CFS23-04561 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone SW 10TH ST MADISON07/05/23 11:22 CFS23-04562 Alarm Completed/Settled by Phone N VAN EPS AVE MADISON07/05/23 14:37 CFS23-04563 Property Damage Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 464TH AVE RUTLAND07/05/23 14:41 CFS23-04564 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 44.01812, -97.1089407/05/23 15:02 CFS23-04565 Harassment Handled By Officer / Deputy N WASHINGTON AVE APT MADISON07/05/23 15:13 CFS23-04566 Trespass Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 9TH ST MADISON07/05/23 15:21 CFS23-04567 Traffic Hazard Handled By Public Works / Street / SD HWY 34 WENTWORTH07/05/23 15:26 CFS23-04568 Animal Loose Completed/Settled by Phone 453RD AVE RAMONA07/05/23 15:43 CFS23-04569 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON07/05/23 15:56 CFS23-04570 Traffic Hazard Completed/Settled by Phone MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON07/05/23 16:08 CFS23-04571 Noise Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 1ST ST MADISON07/05/23 16:11 CFS23-04572 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO SD HWY 19 MADISON07/05/23 18:57 CFS23-04573 Civil Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N SUMMIT AVE MADISON07/05/23 21:34 CFS23-04574 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON07/05/23 21:54 CFS23-04575 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SW 10TH ST MADISON07/05/23 22:07 CFS23-04576 Traffic Stop Arrest MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON07/05/23 22:28 CFS23-04577 Animal Loose 235TH ST MADISONTotal Records: 23 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Two fatal accidents in Lake County over weekend Ellsworths resume operations of local funeral homes Former Madison teacher reflects on 1st year as principal Ramona parade attracts hundreds of visitors County's first hemp processing plant schedules grand opening W.S. Seeds DBA Midland Genetics rebrands as Mustang Seeds County to vote on $2.8M opt-out Name released in fatal accident on Lake Madison DQ window painters Law Enforcement Blotter Follow us Facebook Twitter