FOUR GENERATIONS of the Galen Crosby family were present on Saturday when he was inducted into the Prairie Village Hall of Fame. His daughter, Pat Kreul and her husband Jerry Kreul (center) accepted the award on his behalf. They were thrilled he had been chosen by the committee to be the first inductee.
Hooked – that is the word Pat Kreul uses when she describes the experience which made her dad, Galen Crosby, into a stalwart supporter of Prairie Village.
She went with him the first year Joe Habeger held a threshing bee at his place north of Madison. The event proved to be pivotal in Crosby’s life, and subsequently in the life of his whole family.
“Dad was hooked right away,” Kreul said.
In subsequent years, he served on the village’s board of directors, helped move in buildings, handled the giant machinery parade, displayed tractors and helped out in just about any way he could.
“Dad was either working or pretty much at Prairie Village,” she said.
That dedication was recognized when Crosby was named the first inductee to the Prairie Village Hall of Fame. Four generations of his family were present in the Lawrence Welk Opera House when the announcement was made on Saturday afternoon.
“Wow,” Kreul said in accepting the award. “I wish he were here to be able to accept this honor. It will be the first one he ever missed.”
Crosby was named to the Hall of Fame posthumously. He died on March 22 at the age of 93. Kreul said his dedication to Prairie Village grew out of his memories of growing up by Green Lake near Rutland.
As part of the program, Prairie Village Manager Faron Wahl spoke briefly about the process. He said a committee, the members of which preferred to remain anonymous, made the selection from among the nominees received earlier this year.
Recognizing that many give countless hours in support of the village, the committee set the bar high. Wahl said the Hall of Fame will recognize those “top caliber” individuals who have “selflessly served Prairie Village” and done so in “an uncommon manner.” No more than one individual will be inducted annually.
While recognizing her dad deserves the honor, Kreul said she was also surprised he had been chosen.
“I expected Joe Habeger, the man who started it. I thought he would be the shoe-in,” she said.
Her husband agreed. Jerry Kreul pointed out that a lot of people have also given a great deal to the village over the years.
As they talked about Crosby and the way his dedication influenced their lives, the reason he was selected became clear. Not only was he actively involved in Prairie Village, but his dedication was also contagious.
“I feel like I’ve grown up here,” Pat Kreul said. She began to laugh, recalling how she learned to drive.
When her dad first because involved, he exhibited stationery engines. Once, when he was working on an engine, he ran out of gas and told her to get some, taking a 1946 Dodge pickup. She didn’t know how to drive a stick shift.
“He told me to keep it in first gear,” Kreul recalled.
The pickup putted across the grounds in first gear. When she returned, he told her to keep practicing. “I drove around all day.”
Later, Crosby became interested in antique tractors. He assembled a couple – an Oliver and a Case Model C – from pieces.
Kreul laughed again, remembering how angry her mom became when her dad brought home the Case in the trunk of their new Oldsmobile. The woman selling it wanted it gone and Crosby didn’t have a pickup at the time. It took several trips, but he managed to get the Case home.
“All the tractors he rebuilt, we did it together,” Jerry Kreul said. “He was a like a dad to me because my dad had passed.”
They had numerous stories to tell – of taking their own children to the village and putting them in a playpen so they could help Crosby with registration for the giant machinery parade, of camping on the grounds during Jamboree in campers and tents, of their decision to purchase his tractors when Crosby was ready to sell.
“There’s 59 years of memories, 59 years of his work here, 59 years of his passion for Prairie Village,” Pat Kreul said.
The award they accepted on Crosby’s behalf will hold a place of honor on the mantle in their home. A plaque and photo will also be on display in the Prairie Village Heritage Museum.