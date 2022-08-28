Crosby family accepts award

FOUR GENERATIONS of the Galen Crosby family were present on Saturday when he was inducted into the Prairie Village Hall of Fame. His daughter, Pat Kreul and her husband Jerry Kreul (center) accepted the award on his behalf. They were thrilled he had been chosen by the committee to be the first inductee.

 Photo by Mary Gales Askren

Hooked – that is the word Pat Kreul uses when she describes the experience which made her dad, Galen Crosby, into a stalwart supporter of Prairie Village.

She went with him the first year Joe Habeger held a threshing bee at his place north of Madison. The event proved to be pivotal in Crosby’s life, and subsequently in the life of his whole family.