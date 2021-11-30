Madison Superintendent Joel Jorgenson describes the slight increase in the number of students and staff who tested positive for COVID-19 as a “bump in the road,” and not one that was entirely unexpected.
“Anytime we have a holiday, we have families getting together. That’s what holidays are for,” he said.
On Monday, as students returned from Thanksgiving break, a message went out to families indicating five active cases at Madison Elementary, two at the Madison Middle School and two at the high school. By Tuesday, the number of cases at the elementary school had increased to seven, while the number at the middle school had decreased to one. The number at Madison High School remained the same. Even with the increase seen at the elementary school, none of the schools reached the threshold which would require students and staff to mask. “It’s a school-by-school situation,” Jorgenson explained. “There’s a threshold set for each school.”
At Madison Elementary, that threshold is eight active cases. At the middle school, the threshold is five active cases, and at the high school, it is six active cases.
Unlike last year, when masks were worn throughout the school year, should the threshold be reached at any school and masking be required, the masks would only be worn until the number of active cases dropped, Jorgenson indicated.
The school’s back-to-school plan states, “If the percent of students/staff from separate households with active cases moves above 1.5% in a building, face coverings will be required in that building until the percentage of active cases drops back below 1%, at which time the building will move back to Level I.”
Currently, the state Department of Health reports community spread in Lake County is high. Between the beginning of November, when the Madison Daily Leader reported 36 active cases on Nov. 1, and the end of the month, when the DOH reported 65 active cases, the number of active cases increased 80%.
Despite what is seen elsewhere in the county, Jorgenson is hopeful that by using mitigation practices outlined in the school’s back-to-school plan – such as reconfiguring rooms to accommodate social distancing and increasing the sanitizing of touched surfaces and classrooms – the district will be able to “miss potholes” which would require more stringent measures.
“We’ll handle it one day at a time, just like we did last year,” he said. In doing so, the district will focus on two priorities: keeping everyone safe and educating the students.
He emphasized the district is “nowhere near” Level III, which would involve remote learning. That would require the number of active cases to be increasing at a given school at an alarming rate or staff shortages, which would occur only if enough substitute teachers could be found for classrooms where teachers had tested positive.
“We don’t want to get to that point,” Jorgenson said.
He also emphasized that he will continue to keep families informed, notifying them of the number of active cases in each building and providing a reminder of the threshold for each school.