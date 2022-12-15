DAKOTA 38+2 RIDERS rotate, with some riding while others rest themselves and their animals in pickups and horse trailers. As the group approached Madison with a caravan, six riders led by the staff bearer trotted in the ditch on the south side of SD-34. (Photo by Mary Gales Askren)
Temperatures hovered around freezing and occasional snowflakes drifted from clouds which covered the land like a heavy down comforter. In a ditch west of Madison, six riders on horseback trotted toward the east.
The first carried a staff from which feathers protruded like the teeth of a comb.
“It’s a prayer ride to forgive,” Todd Finney said in the evening at the Trojan Center on the Dakota State University campus. “It’s to be a Christmas gift to the American people.”
Finney, an enrolled member of the Oglala Lakota tribe, was adopted into a white family and has spent 20 years reconnecting with his birth family and culture. He was explaining why the Dakota 38 + 2 Memorial Ride, begun in 2005, was taking place despite the winter storm. He acknowledged the weather has posed challenges.
“The weather is not conducive for moving horses or trailers,” he said. “At Wessington Springs, it was solid ice.”
Riders left Lower Brule on Saturday and will arrive in Mankato, Minn., on Dec. 26. This will be the final year of the ride which was begun by Jim Miller to help heal the historical trauma which resulted from the largest mass execution in U.S. history.
Less than a year before he would stand at the site of one of the bloodies battles of the Civil War and speak of a nation “conceived in liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal,” President Abraham Lincoln ordered the execution of 40 Dakota men, 38 of whom were hanged together in 1862. The order followed an uprising which occurred because agents refused to release provisions to the starving Dakota people.
“Most of us are descendants of the men hung by Abraham Lincoln,” Finney stated.
Few know this piece of American history, DSU student Miles Livermore observed. As president of the Native American Student Association, he feels a responsibility to educate incoming freshmen about it each year.”
“The Civil War – that’s all that gets taught in history,” he said. “This is just one of the bits of tragedy that gets pushed off.”
Madison High School graduate Clarice Bauer Smoker, an enrolled member of the Fort Peck Assiniboine tribe of Montana, was a student at DSU when the riders began to make Madison one of their stopping points.
“At that time, there wasn’t a lot of recognition of Native Americans; there wasn’t a lot of awareness,” she recalled. In fact, negative stereotypes created a stigma around being Native American.
“A lot of people didn’t know about their culture, their heritage,” she explained. “The historical trauma was there. We had to focus on healing ourselves.”
After earning a degree in exercise science at DSU, she continued her studies and became a nurse. Recently, she has become involved in a project which uses horses to bring healing to Native American young people.
Smoker believes the memorial ride has helped to heal the historical trauma of the Mankato execution because of the connection between the riders and the horses. Wilfred Keeble, an elder who is an enrolled member of the Hunkpati Oyate tribe and the traditional staff carrier for the memorial ride, agrees.
“We say the horse has healing powers,” he said.
That power is an expression of their spirituality in which there is a relationship between the people and all of creation. Keeble noted that they also pray just as Christians do.
“The more people you get to make that prayer, the more powerful that prayer is,” he stated.
“This is our way.”
Finney also commented on the importance of prayer during the ride.
“For 16 days, we all pray together as a family, sing songs as a family,” he said. By Christmas Day, that sense of family is strong.
He believes that in addition to the connection between the riders and the horses, the connection among the riders themselves is integral to the healing they experience. In being surrounded by others who look like them and sound like them, the young people find a sense of identity.
“I can’t tell you how many young people I’ve seen grow into amazing adults because they had people around them,” he said.
While organizers have said this is the final year for the ride, Finney doesn’t see it as an ending, but as a transition in a larger narrative.
“There are other dreamers, other people who have been given other dreams, other understandings. With the first chapter, there’s usually a Chapter Two,” he said.