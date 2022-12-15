Riders

DAKOTA 38+2 RIDERS rotate, with some riding while others rest themselves and their animals in pickups and horse trailers. As the group approached Madison with a caravan, six riders led by the staff bearer trotted in the ditch on the south side of SD-34. (Photo by Mary Gales Askren)

Temperatures hovered around freezing and occasional snowflakes drifted from clouds which covered the land like a heavy down comforter. In a ditch west of Madison, six riders on horseback trotted toward the east.

The first carried a staff from which feathers protruded like the teeth of a comb.