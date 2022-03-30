The 97th session of the S.D. Legislature is officially finished. Veto Day was held on March 28 and final bills were heard and disposed. The governor had issued three vetoes and all of her vetoes were sustained.
The session was determined early on to be filled with medical marijuana bills and issues dealing with federal COVID dollars pouring into the state. That meant that there was continuing discussion on how to best use the funds to accomplish long term benefit for our state. It also meant ongoing discussion on how to set up a safe and effective program to dispense medical marijuana to those who qualify for its use. I certainly would not say that there was broad agreement on either of these issues but that is never a guarantee with differing views of 105 legislators.
Several bills were brought forward to get a small amount of tax relief for S.D. residents but these bills could not garner enough support for passage. There were proposals to reduce the sales tax by a quarter percent, eliminate sales tax on groceries, and a short gas tax holiday tax. I was in support of these proposals since the state has been bringing in record amounts of sales tax revenue.
I sponsored two bills this session that were able to make it through both houses without opposition votes. Participating pharmacies will now be able to accept unused, unopened prescription drugs to help those who are uninsured or underinsured get medications they need. This program has had a trial program at one of the state’s large medical centers and deemed to be very successful. The other bill that has become law deals with expanding the kinds of foods that can be sold at farmers’ markets or sold directly from consumer to customer. I am grateful for the input from others who made improvements to these proposals as they moved toward passage.
We were notified yesterday about the summer’s study topics and I am looking forward to what will be decided about improvements to the juvenile justice system. I have heard from school officials about some of the problems they are encountering and we were not able to draft legislation this session to answer those concerns. I am hopeful that a summer study will be beneficial in finding solutions.
It has been such an honor and privilege to serve the people of District 8 these past six years. I have enjoyed every minute of it.
I am not going to run for a fourth term and am asking for your continued support of new District 8 candidates, Lecia Summerer and John Mills. I have served with Rep. Mills for the past four years and he serves with a great deal of wisdom and integrity. Mrs. Summerer will be a great candidate and I urge you to meet both of them as soon as possible as primary season is right around the corner.
I want to give a shout-out to Rep. Randy Gross as he moves to a new district. The residents of Moody County should be very proud of his service and support him in his new district. It has been a pleasure to work with him. Thank you.