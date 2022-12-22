Lake County will make its jail available for use to three counties under contracts approved by county commissioners.
Tuesday morning, Lake County Commissioners approved inmate housing contracts with Miner, Moody and Kingsbury counties. Inmates from those counties will be housed here at a daily rate of $82.50 per inmate, a $2.50 increase for those counties.
Similarly, Lake County Commissioners approved a contract with Minnehaha County for the use of that county’s jail. The new daily bed rate for jail beds in Minnehaha County is $106.15 per inmate per day. The current rate is $97.34.
All contracts will take effect January 1.
Commissioners also approved a request from the Sheriff’s Office to use liquor tax reversion funds for the public safety building and for a deputy position. According to her report to the commission, Administrative Officer Shelli Gust said that state statue says that liquor tax reversion funds may be dedicated to expenses related to county law enforcement, jails, state’s attorneys, public defenders and court-appointed attorneys.
The county received $59,317.69 in 2022, according to Gust.
“In prior years we have assigned it to the public safety building fund and also used it to fund a deputy position,” Gust wrote in her report.
Commissioners moved to split the funds equally between the public safety building account (for use for repairs, maintenance, etc.), and deputy positions.