Chester Area School theater department

CHESTER AREA SCHOOL'S cast and crew performed their take on Michael Soetaert's "Bugzzz" last Saturday at the State 3B One-Act competition at O'Gorman High School. The group walked away with multiple honors, including a State Superior Performance Award.

 Submitted photo

For 13 years in a row, Chester Area School has earned a spot at the State 3B One-Act competition. Chester was selected along with Oldham-Ramona to attend the competition after the regional performance at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse on Jan. 24.

The state competition occurred on Saturday and saw Chester’s rendition of Mihael Soetaert’s “Bugzzz” take the stage at Sioux Falls O’Gorman High School. The show is directed by Velda Schneider, with Pat Johnson serving as assistant director.