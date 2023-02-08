CHESTER AREA SCHOOL'S cast and crew performed their take on Michael Soetaert's "Bugzzz" last Saturday at the State 3B One-Act competition at O'Gorman High School. The group walked away with multiple honors, including a State Superior Performance Award.
For 13 years in a row, Chester Area School has earned a spot at the State 3B One-Act competition. Chester was selected along with Oldham-Ramona to attend the competition after the regional performance at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse on Jan. 24.
The state competition occurred on Saturday and saw Chester’s rendition of Mihael Soetaert’s “Bugzzz” take the stage at Sioux Falls O’Gorman High School. The show is directed by Velda Schneider, with Pat Johnson serving as assistant director.
Schneider has served as Chester’s theater director for 23 years. For Johnson, this is her first year assisting with the one-act, although she has worked with Schneider on Chester’s fall and spring productions for the last 12 years.
Following the state performance, Chester received multiple awards, and Schneider described it as “a job well done.”
“It was an amazing day,” she added. “I’m extremely proud of my cast, crew and assistant Pat Johnson.”
Chester’s entire cast and crew, totaling 35 students, received a State Superior Performance Award for their work on “Bugzzz.”
They were also one of only three schools to earn the Superior Technical Theatre Award. This award was established just this year and is designed to honor outstanding work in lighting, sound, set, props and costuming.
The honor was given to Chester’s technical crew, which is comprised of students Cora Boysen, Makayla Schut, Mykah Callies, Tate Boysen, Cadence Olivier, Mara Seeley, Rachel Lindholm, Serena Larson, Kennedy Foster, Aliya Jones, Kendalyn Dingman, Aryan Peters, Marea Johnson, Rylie Lusk, DiLyn Borecky and Madi Pitts.
Additionally, Chester left the competition with two Superior Ensemble Awards and six Outstanding Individual Performer Awards.
Ensemble awards went to the Bug Chorus and RAID Commando Bug Squad. The chorus features McKenzie Pitts, Ainsley Breu, Trey Hofeman, Brooklyn Holman and Ella Brown, while the squad features Kaitlyn Swenson, Kaitlyn Hilbelink, Makenzie Cacho and Lila Boysen.
Outstanding individual awards were received by Rachel Lindholm (The King Kyle), Mara Seeley (Elaine, Princess of Frigistan), Kennedy Foster (The General), Ben Dougan (Singer, The Prince of Stovia), Isaac Bauman (The Professor) and Lauren Roberts (The Queen). All six of these students also received Outstanding Individual Performance Awards at the regional level.