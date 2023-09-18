The Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce’s Education Committee is accepting nominees for Educator of the Year and Friend of Education. The nomination deadline if Friday, Sept. 29, and the awardees will be announced Nov. 14 at the GMACC’s awards night.
Marcella Hofman, a special education teacher at Madison High School, was the 2022 Educator of the Year. Kevin and Angela Donlin were the Friends of Education last year.
Businesses and organizations can register to have a table at the Madison Area College and Career Fair. The career fair will take place in the Madison High School gym Tuesday, Sept. 26, from 8:30-10:30 a.m. The registration deadline is Thursday, Sept. 21. Businesses can register at https://forms.office.com/g/b5VK8pWag8 or contact Marissa Simonsen at 605-480-4478 or 605-256-5300 for more information. The event is part of the Career Ready SD program and is sponsored by the South Dakota Department of Labor.
EDWDD meeting
approaching soon
The Lake Madison Development Association will present a cost-share assistance request for riverbank conservation payments when the East Dakota Water Development District Board of Directors meets at the EDWDD Office at 132B Airport Ave., Brookings on Thursday, Sept. 21, at 9 a.m. The EDWDD will also hold a public hearing on the proposed 2024 district budget, hear sponsorship requests for the 2023 Eastern South Dakota Water Conference and the 2023 Big Sioux River and Sustainability Summit, as well as hear a report on the Big Sioux River Project 2023 field day.
Special election
set for Tuesday
Voters will decide Tuesday whether or not to approve a $2.8 million opt-out.
The Lake County Commission passed the opt-out, which is a type of property tax increase, to fund county government services. Based on recent estimates, the tax rate for 2024 would be $1.29 per $1,000 of taxable property value. The opt-out would last for five years, if passed.
County residents filed petitions with over 400 voters’ signatures to force an election on the issue.
Lake County will have five polling places, which can also be accessed on the county auditor’s website — Chester Fire Hall in Chester, Wentworth Fire Hall in Wentworth, Nunda Fire Hall in Nunda, Ramona Parish Hall in Ramona and Dakota Prairie Playhouse in Madison.