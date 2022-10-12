Design rendering (front)

RSA ARCHITECTURE created a design rendering to show how the building would look from the front with some of the new parking options also being displayed.

 Submitted drawing

Madison city commissioners along with Police Chief Justin Meyer met with the public on Tuesday evening to discuss the proposal for a new City Hall and police station.

The discussion was headed by City Administrator Jameson Berreth with a presentation detailing the city’s plans as well as potential costs of the project. For Berreth and other city officials, community support is everything, so the large turnout was a reassuring sign.