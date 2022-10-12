Madison city commissioners along with Police Chief Justin Meyer met with the public on Tuesday evening to discuss the proposal for a new City Hall and police station.
The discussion was headed by City Administrator Jameson Berreth with a presentation detailing the city’s plans as well as potential costs of the project. For Berreth and other city officials, community support is everything, so the large turnout was a reassuring sign.
“This is a big deal for our city,” Berreth said. “We believe it’s needed and could help the city for decades to come, but we do know the cost is substantial. This requires a lot of thought and consideration, so I’m happy to see everyone here.”
According to Berreth, the need for a new facility has never been higher as the current buildings are both aging and undersized.
“Administration lacks office and meeting space, and the police lack space for offices, evidence storage and interviewing,” he noted.
Berreth said that the current buildings also have leaking water, HVAC failures and a lack of ADA accessibility, among other issues.
“If we don’t build a new facility, we’ll have to invest a significant amount into this one just to keep it going in its current state,” he added.
Berreth then walked through the history of the project, detailing how the need for a new police station has been on the city’s radar since 2016. City officials decided to include a new City Hall in the project in 2019. This year, RSA Architecture began finalizing building designs.
In September, the city approved the voluntary annexation of Bill Hyland’s property on S. Highland Ave. near the Madison Municipal Utilities building and the old Cars for Les lot. The full acquisition cost of the property sits at around $250,000, with a separate cost for the demolition of Hyland’s home which was made unlivable due to fire damage.
While the exact cost for the new facilities will not be known until bids are finalized, Berreth stated that similar projects have cost around $250 to $300 per square foot. The cost of a garage for spaces like this usually sits around $175 to $200 per square foot. This brings the estimated total of the project to $7.27 million to $8.64 million.
This may be a steep price, he said, but Berreth assured the public that the majority of funding is already within the city’s budget.
Currently, the city holds $1.7 million in reserves and $4 million in a sales tax bond.
“The remaining cost we could add to the operational budget for 2024, so there would not be any increase needed on taxes,” he added.
Two of the primary questions the public forum sought to answer were what will happen to the current building, and will police presence decrease downtown?
First, the possibility of turning the current building into a mixed space or apartment complex were discussed. Given its historic nature, Berreth said the city would like to see it renovated for practical use.
Secondly, Chief Meyer wanted to assure residents that police presence will not change following the construction of the new facility.
The new facility itself will feature two floors, with the first floor including the police, finance and engineering departments. The new police department will feature a new Emergency Operations Center, secure evidence and storage rooms, as well as a decontamination room.
The second floor will house the commission area with a special office behind it for executive sessions and other important meetings. It will also house the city administrator’s office and the Human Resources Department. The facility features a variety of shared spaces and storage locations as well.
To sweeten the deal, city commissioners have worked with the Game, Fish & Parks Department for potentially turning the 2.7-acre manmade pond on the property into an urban fishery. The department would stock the pond yearly with catchable-sized fish and work with the city to make it a recreational addition for the public.
The public’s opinion at the meeting seemed to be entirely positive, with multiple thanks being issued by members of the audience for the hard work displayed in the project. Included in this was former Mayor Marshall Dennert, who said he supported the project since its early days of planning.