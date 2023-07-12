PIERRE – 3M’s commitment to South Dakota will continue. After considering multiple locations across the world, the Fortune 500 company has made the decision to expand its Brookings operation.
“South Dakota has had historic growth over the last few years, but we aren’t the kind of people to say ‘good enough’,” said Gov. Kristi Noem. “I am continuing to work with my Office of Economic Development to make sure that our state keeps on thriving for our kids and grandkids. 3M’s commitment to South Dakota shows that our work ethic, our business climate and our prioritization of freedom above all else makes us the best state in the nation for businesses of all shapes and sizes. I am looking forward to the expansion efforts that will be taking place in the Brookings area.”
Over the next three years, the company will potentially invest up to $468 million. The company is beginning with a $158 million expansion of the plant as Phase 1, which includes 16 additional shipping docks, an 8,000-slot warehouse and 200,000 square feet of manufacturing space, as well as lab and office space.
“3M’s continued investment in South Dakota speaks volumes for our state. This tremendous pledge to their Brookings location will be a big win to the community as it will provide additional quality jobs and will continue to promote economic development growth for years to come,” said Chris Schilken, GOED commissioner.
Brookings Economic Development Corporation CEO Tim Reed said he is thrilled that 3M chose Brookings for this expansion.
“3M’s reach in the community goes beyond the quality jobs they provide. They are also a great corporate citizen as evidenced by the 3Mgives program that provides grants, donations and volunteer hours to benefit local partners,” said Reed.
“3M is proud to have been a part of the growing community of Brookings for more than 50 years. This expansion will help Brookings and 3M support our great employees in making health-care products used in the U.S. and around the world,” said James Burkhardt, 3M Brookings plant director. “We want to thank the state of South Dakota and the Governor’s Office of Economic Development for their collaboration.”
3M Brookings broke ground in 1969 and is the company’s first and largest health-care manufacturing facility. The plant is 667,000 square feet and employs more than 1,000 people making hundreds of medical and surgical products.