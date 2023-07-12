PIERRE – 3M’s commitment to South Dakota will continue. After considering multiple locations across the world, the Fortune 500 company has made the decision to expand its Brookings operation.

“South Dakota has had historic growth over the last few years, but we aren’t the kind of people to say ‘good enough’,” said Gov. Kristi Noem. “I am continuing to work with my Office of Economic Development to make sure that our state keeps on thriving for our kids and grandkids. 3M’s commitment to South Dakota shows that our work ethic, our business climate and our prioritization of freedom above all else makes us the best state in the nation for businesses of all shapes and sizes. I am looking forward to the expansion efforts that will be taking place in the Brookings area.”