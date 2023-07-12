The game of basketball is a family affair in the Brooks household. Ben Brooks followed in his older siblings’ footsteps and started playing basketball when he was six years old. It’s a game that the Madison High School junior quickly fell in love with.
“I enjoy basketball because of the fast-paced competition it has and the non-stop action,” Brooks said. “God has blessed me with the basketball talents I have, and it is fun to use them to glorify Him.”
Madison’s bid for a spot in the Class A State Tournament fell one game short last season when the Bulldogs lost to Hamlin in the SoDak 16. Madison lost Aiden Jensen to graduation but will return the rest of the team that finished 14-9. With the core of the team back, Brooks and the Bulldogs are setting their sights on getting over the hump and reaching the state tournament this year.
“Our goal is to make it to the state tournament,” Brooks said. “It will be hard to replace the talent we lost with Aiden graduating, but we are ready to work hard and push ourselves to accomplish our goal.”
In addition to basketball, last fall marked the first year that Brooks started at quarterback for the Bulldogs. During his first year under center, Brooks and the Bulldogs went 4-6.
“Last year I had a blast in my new role,” Brooks said. “It had its challenges, but I gained lots of valuable experience that I will bring with me this fall.”
With a year of experience under his belt, Brooks is hoping to play more consistently from snap to snap and take on more of a leadership role.
“This fall I hope to improve on being more consistent so our offense can keep rolling down the field and being a leader for our team as now an upperclassman this fall. A goal I have in mind for this upcoming football season is to continue to get better as a team and make a deep playoff run.”
It doesn’t stop there. This spring, Brooks qualified for the Class A State Track and Field Meet in the triple jump and the long jump. He placed 17th in the long jump and 22nd in the triple jump.
“My state track meet experience was great,” Brooks said. “It was fun to compete against the best from South Dakota. I also enjoyed watching all the other high-level athletes compete in other events I did not participate in.”