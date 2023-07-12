Ben Brooks

MADISON'S Ben Brooks attempts a mid-range shot during the fourth quarter against Beresford last season. 

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

The game of basketball is a family affair in the Brooks household. Ben Brooks followed in his older siblings’ footsteps and started playing basketball when he was six years old. It’s a game that the Madison High School junior quickly fell in love with.

“I enjoy basketball because of the fast-paced competition it has and the non-stop action,” Brooks said. “God has blessed me with the basketball talents I have, and it is fun to use them to glorify Him.”