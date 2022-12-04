Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:
12/03/22 00:10 CFS22-07752 911 Hang Up Information/Administrative 43.942974, -97.07416
Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:
12/03/22 00:10 CFS22-07752 911 Hang Up Information/Administrative 43.942974, -97.07416
12/03/22 00:47 CFS22-07753 Medical Fall Patient Transported EMS N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
12/03/22 02:22 CFS22-07754 911 Hang Up Unable to Locate LCSO 44.158089, -96.95037 NUNDA
12/03/22 07:12 CFS22-07755 Welfare Check Patient Transported LCSO 451ST AVE MADISON
12/03/22 08:31 CFS22-07756 Escort Transport/Escort Given MPD S EGAN AVE MADISON
12/03/22 08:38 CFS22-07757 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON
12/03/22 09:26 CFS22-07758 911 Hang Up Information/Administrative 44.009407, -97.12034
12/03/22 11:00 CFS22-07759 Medical Fall Patient Not Transported EMS N GRANT AVE MADISON
12/03/22 11:28 CFS22-07761 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone 44.018751, -97.10875
12/03/22 14:22 CFS22-07762 Traffic Stop Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N LINCOLN AVE MADISON
12/03/22 14:29 CFS22-07763 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON
12/03/22 14:59 CFS22-07764 Assault Report Taken MPD SW 1ST ST MADISON
12/03/22 15:21 CFS22-07765 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD MADISON
12/03/22 15:55 CFS22-07766 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON
12/03/22 16:20 CFS22-07767 Citizen Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON
12/03/22 17:09 CFS22-07768 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N HARTH AVE MADISON
12/03/22 17:39 CFS22-07769 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone N EGAN AVE MADISON
12/03/22 19:39 CFS22-07770 MVA Reportable Signal 2 MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON
12/03/22 20:35 CFS22-07771 Medical Completed/Settled by Phone 461ST AVE CHESTER
12/03/22 22:11 CFS22-07772 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO SD HWY 34 MADISON
12/03/22 23:23 CFS22-07773 Threats Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WEST AVE S MADISON
12/03/22 23:24 CFS22-07774 911 Open Line Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S EGAN AVE MADISON
Total Records: 22
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.