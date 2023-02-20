TEDDY FINKE, 5, plays with a duck puppet after watching puppet plays performed by the Madison Public Library's Teen Advisory Board on Friday. The performance consisted of two plays about kindness and friendship, both written by Library Director Lisa Martin.
The sounds of giggling children filled the library during a puppet play hosted at the Madison Public Library on Friday.
The library’s Teen Advisory Board put on two short puppet plays on friendship and kindness, both written by Library Director Lisa Martin.
These plays used to be performed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Martin said, but COVID-19 put a temporary halt to that.
Martin said the teenagers brought the plays back to her attention, and without their initiative, the play wouldn’t have happened this year. The board selected Feb. 17 because the Madison Central School District had the day off.
“They love it so much. They insisted on it. They give up their Friday vacation, their opportunity to sleep in, for this,” Martin said. “It’s a lot of fun, and I’m so proud of them, and I’m happy with the turnout. It reinforces both groups.”
Daisha Finke is the mother of two children, Hillary and Teddy, who attended the plays. The family members are regulars at the library, and they almost always have the maximum number of books checked out, Finke said.
“I thought my daughter might be a little too old, but there was art and other activities, too,” Finke said. “We love the library, and I think they had a good time today.”
After the plays, children like Hillary and Teddy played with puppets and colored in their own paper puppets with members of the Teen Advisory Board. Jacob Bame, a member of the Teen Advisory Board, performed as the raccoon in the play and helped entertain the attending children afterward.
“This is my first year of being on TAB. I’ve wanted to do it for a long time,” Jacob said. “My brother did this play, and I knew then that I wanted to join TAB.”