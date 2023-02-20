Puppet Play.jpg

TEDDY FINKE, 5, plays with a duck puppet after watching puppet plays performed by the Madison Public Library's Teen Advisory Board on Friday. The performance consisted of two plays about kindness and friendship, both written by Library Director Lisa Martin.

 Photo by Wren Murphy

The sounds of giggling children filled the library during a puppet play hosted at the Madison Public Library on Friday.

The library’s Teen Advisory Board put on two short puppet plays on friendship and kindness, both written by Library Director Lisa Martin.