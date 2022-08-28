PIERRE – The eighth cohort of Build Dakota Scholarship Fund students will begin classes this month, helping to fill the gap of essential workforce needs for South Dakota.
Build Dakota aims to support students entering high-need workforce programs at South Dakota’s technical colleges to fill the state’s technical career fields with skilled professionals. The scholarships cover tuition and fees, books, equipment and other related program expenses for eligible programs within nine high-need industry areas at South Dakota’s four technical colleges.
Area students receiving scholarships are as follows:
Lake Area Technical College: Dylan Beck of Madison, precision machining; Katerina Gartner of Ramona, diesel technology; Tathan Headrick of Colman, diesel technology; Nickolas Litterick of Howard, custom paint & fabrication; Micah Ruler of Montrose; building trades technology; Katlin Schlim of Madison, dental assisting certified; and Colby Vostad of Madison, automotive technology.
Mitchell Tech: Ty Beyer of Howard, architectural design & building construction; Riley Kearin of Madison, architectural design & building construction; and Isaac Trygstad of Nunda, architectural design & building construction.
Southeast Technical College: Alexandra Gutierrez of Madison, LPN; Jayda Kenyon of Colman surgical technology; Owen Mersch of Colman, civil engineering; Ashley Neely of Oldham, surgical technology; and Amanda Oberg of Colton, LPN.
In-state and out-of-state students of all ages are eligible to apply. Scholarship applicants must be accepted into their approved program of interest. Recipients of the scholarship must enroll full-time, complete their educational program on schedule, and commit to stay in South Dakota to work in their field of study for three years following graduation.
This year, over 80% of scholars are backed by an industry partner, meaning these students are guaranteed a job upon completing their degree. Industry partners provide a match with scholarship dollars. In return, students commit to working for the industry partner for three years following graduation. With workforce recruitment challenges facing businesses across the state and nation, Build Dakota offers security and stability for businesses who invest in their workforce through the industry partner program.
Each technical college manages its own industry partner program, working with local businesses and economic development organizations to find future employment opportunities for Build Dakota scholars in high-need workforce areas. This cohort is supported by over $3.1 million in funding from industry partners across the state.
The Build Dakota Scholarship Fund was formed in 2015 through a $25 million gift from local philanthropist T. Denny Sanford and a matching contribution from the South Dakota Future Fund.