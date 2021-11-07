Lisa Martin, children’s librarian at the Madison Public Library, has been partnering this year with Madison Central Schools to create community experiences for the entire family.
A new event is planned this week to bring the community together and to make holiday decorating a bit easier.
On Thursday from 4-8 p.m., Family Fun Crafting Night is a come-and-go event where families can create their own holiday decorations, pose in front of a backdrop for holiday photos, and enjoy treats and games with friends.
Families with school-aged children have begun to flock to the library for a sense of community and indoor fun, especially as the weather turns colder. However, there are other benefits for some.
Bebe Canteros and her son Chase recently moved to Madison from New Jersey and say they love the sense of community the events at the library have created.
“We love visiting our local library. Ms. Lisa comes up with fun and engaging events. We especially loved the summer reading program. Our 6-year-old son Chase Blaze asks us to go to the library at least once a week because he says he loves how welcoming Ms. Lisa is and the peaceful atmosphere. We are grateful for the Madison library.”
Toni Harmdierks runs a day care and is the mother of six children. She says that days at the library are a lifesaver, especially on the very cold days.
“I love that the library is doing more family inclusive events again,” said Harmdierks.
According to the South Dakota Department of Health, community is important, especially nearing the holidays. In a recent announcement about the 605 Strong Program, South Dakota Department of Social Services (DSS) Secretary Laurie Gill said, “Holidays can be very joyful; for many people, it can be stressful as well.
“Some people get sad over the holidays, some are lonely. During a pandemic, some of the same things people are experiencing are actually amplified during the holiday season.”
For more information on library activities, call Martin at 605-256-7525.