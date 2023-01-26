When her high school track and field career comes to an end this spring, Reese Luze will have left her mark on the Colman-Egan program.
Luze has qualified for the state meet in multiple events every year since she was in seventh grade.
She owns the program record in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200.
The Colman-Egan senior has placed fifth in the 1,600, third in the 300-meter hurdles, first in the 400, has won back-to-back state titles in the 800 and also has a fifth-place finish in that event.
She’s also been a member of the 4x800 relay team that’s won back-to-back state titles.
As a team, the Colman-Egan girls team has won back-to-back Class B state championships.
This past spring, Luze was named the Outstanding Female Athlete at the Class B State Meet.
At the state meet Luze won the 800 and the 400 and was a member of the 4x800 relay team that placed first.
Luze, one of the most decorated track and field athletes in school history, will be continuing her track and field career at South Dakota State University after she graduates in May.
“It is very exciting,” Luze said.
“I’m thankful for the opportunity because I know that not everyone gets the chance to compete at that level.”
During her time at SDSU, Luze will compete in the 400, 800 and relays. In the classroom, she currently plans on majoring in human biology.
“I chose SDSU because I loved the team aspect and the coaching staff,” Luze said.
“I feel like I will really be able to grow and improve there. The SDSU community is great and very supportive. Right now, I want to do pre-physical therapy, and I am thinking about a human biology major.”
The Hawks have won back-to-back state titles. Luze hopes to help her team three-peat this spring and end her prep career on a high note.
“I want to enjoy my last high school season,” Luze said.
“I get to run with both of my sisters this year, and I am hoping we can run a few relays together.
There are also a few records we are looking to try and get. The team championship is always the big goal of the season, and it would be great to get three in a row.”
During her time at Colman-Egan, Luze has gotten the opportunity to run with her sisters and has forged a bond with the teammates she’s competed with over the years.
Those relationships will be what she misses the most about being a Colman-Egan Hawk.
“I will definitely miss my team next year,” Luze said. “I have been running on relays with the same girls for a while, and we all get along really well. I will also miss getting to run with my sisters.”
