Ramona’s Ryan Bickett placed eighth in the A-Feature at US 36 Raceway in Osborn, Mo., during an ASCS Sprint car show on Friday night.
Winning the race was Gunner Ramey of Sedalia, Mo.
Madison’s Dylan Opdahl was 17th in the A-Feature.
Bickett finished fourth in his heat race while Opdahl placed sixth in his heat race.
Winning heat races were Blake Hahn, Sepulpa, Okla.; Matt Covington, Glenpool, Okla.; and Riley Goodno, Knoxville, Iowa.
MILLER CENTRAL SPEEDWAY
Madison’s Brad Lawrence finished seventh in the Wissota Modified A-Feature at Miller Central Speedway on Saturday night. Winning the A-Feature was Dale Ames of Huron.
Brian Dede of Huron won the heat race in the Wissota Modified class. Lawrence did not finish the race.
HUSET’S SPEEDWAY
Madison area drivers did not fare so well at Huset’s Speedway on Sunday night.
In the Casey’s 410 Outlaw Sprint class, Nunda’s Cody Hansen placed third in his heat race. Madison’s Chuck McGillivray was sixth in his heat race.
Winning heat races in the Casey’s 410 class were Jake Neuman, New Belin, Ill.; Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington; and Mark Dobmeier, Grand Forks, N.D.
Neither McGillivray nor Hansen finished the A-Feature.
McGillivray was scored as 20th and Hansen 23rd. Winning the A-Feature was Dobmeier.
Madison’s Nate Barger finished third in the B-Feature of the Wyffel Hybrids Racesaver Sprint class. Colman’s Chris Shoenrock was sixth.
Winning the B-Feature was Cole Vanderheiden of Papillion, Neb.
With his finish in the B-Feature, Barger qualified for the A-Feature.
He started 19th in the A-Feature and weaved his way through traffic to finish 11th in the race.
Winning the A-Feature was Dusty Ballenger of Harrisburg.
Nate Barger was fifth in his heat race while Shoenrock was seventh.
Nick Barger was involved in wicked rollover in his heat race, ending his night early.
Winning heat races were Andrew Sullivan, Arnold’s Park, Iowa; Jared Jansen, Parker; Tim Rustad, Pipestone, Minn.; and Koby Werkmeister, Armour.
Madison’s Matt Steuerwald went into Sunday as the points leader in the Nordstrom’s Late Model Street Stock division, but an untimely incident forced Steuerwald into the pits during the A-Feature. He was scored as 19th.
Wenworth’s Ron Howe placed seventh in the A-Feature while Chester’s Brett Martin did not finish the race and was scored as 17th. Winning the A-Feature was Eric Moser of Sioux Falls.
Howe won his heat race on Sunday night. Other heat race winners were Tim Dann and Aaron Foote, both of Hartford.
Steuerwald placed second in his heat race.
Martin was sixth in his heat race.
