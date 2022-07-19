Purchase Access

Ramona’s Ryan Bickett placed eighth in the A-Feature at US 36 Raceway in Osborn, Mo., during an ASCS Sprint car show on Friday night.

Winning the race was Gunner Ramey of Sedalia, Mo.