PIERRE – The absentee voting period for South Dakota’s general election will begin Friday.

To request an absentee ballot, voters must submit an absentee ballot application form to their county auditor. Forms may be requested from the county auditor or downloaded from the Secretary of State’s website at www.sdsos.gov. Voters choosing to cast an absentee ballot are encouraged to account for mail processing and delivery times by allowing sufficient time for the return of the ballot to their county auditor.