Discussion at a meeting of the Lake County Commission on Tuesday morning clearly demonstrated the conflicting demands that Lake County Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson faces in attempting to maintain and preserve county roadways.
Nelson came up against strong opposition from area businesses when he indicated a desire to post spring weight limits on the portion of the SD-34 bypass for which the county is responsible.
“If the road continues to break up, we do have the authority to post that road with a seven-ton per axle limit,” he told commissioners.
The 10th Street portion of the bypass routinely experiences breakup due to heavy truck traffic, which inconveniences other motorists who are then vocal in their criticism of road conditions. Even after commissioners instructed Nelson not to post the bypass, business owners expressed criticism of the idea.
James Callahan said posting the bypass would affect all area businesses. He used the example of Madison Regional Health System which uses a crane to change filters. He asked if MRHS should have to wait for two months to have that done.
He indicated moving houses would be inconvenient and expressed concerns about children crossing city streets if trucks were routed through town on SD-34. Unlike the bypass, the state highway was constructed to bear the weight of truck traffic, according to Nelson.
Terry Schultz, president and CEO of Mustang Seeds, said he wouldn’t move forward on a 40,000-square-foot expansion if the bypass were to be posted.
“Seed is delivered in the spring,” he said. “We cannot plan ahead. That’s the way it is in my business.”
Manitou manager Jay Mennis expressed similar sentiments, indicating a study was currently under way to explore the possibility of an expansion in Madison. He said costs would increase if the company were required to have lighter loads, both in the delivery of steel and the fulfillment of skid steer orders.
“This would drastically affect our expansion,” Mennis said.
Justin Cole of Cole’s Petroleum Products, Inc., indicated posted weight limits could cost his company as much as $24,000 per month as gas prices fluctuate.
“It does us no good to plan ahead,” he indicated. “A lot of what we do is market driven.”
Kelly Koch of Interlakes Sport Center, Inc., said his business would not survive for 60 days if it could not receive freight, parts and accessories.
“We would have to relocate. There would not be another way around it,” Koch said.
Prior to receiving these comments, commissioners had already instructed Nelson not to post the bypass. Commissioner Deb Reinicke expressed concerns about enforcement, and Commissioner Dennis Slaughter observed road limits would create a hardship for businesses.
“I understand you have to protect what we already have,” Slaughter said, indicating an awareness of Nelson’s objectives in making this recommendation. He reiterated several times, though, his opinion that the bypass should not be posted.
Nelson explained that he was attempting to be fair, to make decisions about county roads consistently.
“I want you to know I don’t show favoritism,” he said. “It’s fair across the board.”
Commission Chair Kelli Wollmann indicated the bypass was not like other county roads. She stated, “This one is different.”
Nelson reminded commissioners that the bypass is in poor condition, but they were firm in their decision not to post spring weight limits on the roadway.
Mennis asked whether the county had considered using tax increment financing to make the road improvement. He noted that not only were Manitou and Mustang Seeds considering expansions, but Falcon Plastics had expanded in recent years.
“It’s not something the county could take on on its own,” Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer, replied. She explained the businesses would have to bring the idea forward as part of their projects because the increased tax revenue from the expansions would cover the cost of the improvements.
In other matters related to the Highway Department, the commission:
— Approved a request from Nelson to end a longstanding agreement with the City of Madison to do chip sealing. The equipment used is jointly owned by McCook County, which is no longer interested in continuing the agreement. This would place a greater burden on Lake County employees at a time when they could be engaged in fall projects.
— Approved exchanging used tires for labor when new tires were purchased from a local business.