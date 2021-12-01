Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Madison Elementary School will be moving to Level II protocols with two new positive tests for COVID-19 (same household).

The Madison Central School District also reported through email on Wednesday that the high school and middle school each had a new case.

At Level II, face coverings are required until the school drops back below 1% active cases. This new mask mandate applies to the elementary building only.

Currently, the school is working with the South Dakota Department of Health to determine if there are any close contacts.