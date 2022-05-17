County employees scrambled on Tuesday morning to seek information which would enable Lake County Commissioners to provide the resources they needed to continue cleanup efforts.
During reports on storm damage, both County Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson and Buildings and Grounds Superintendent Dave Hare indicated their cleanup efforts were hampered by the lack of necessary equipment.
After learning from Emergency Management Director Kody Keefer those expenses could be listed when filing damage reports and related expenses with the state, commissioners asked Nelson and Hare to provide quotes so they could approve the necessary purchases. Keefer and Nelson used their smartphones to look for quotes for a side-dump trailer and Hare called around seeking a grapple bucket.
By the end of the meeting, commissioners had approved both purchases. The side-dump trailer will make it easier for the county highway crew to carry trees and other debris to the designated dump sites. The grapple bucket will make it easier for Hare to clean up county property in and around Madison.
Emergency Management report
Keefer began with his report on the storm and recovery efforts. He indicated an Emergency Operation Center had been open for about 20 hours on Thursday evening, Friday and Monday morning.
“We had just about every department head we cold think of there,” he said. Both Commission Chair Kelli Wollmann and Commissioner Adam Leighton indicated they were at the EOC during the hours it was open.
Keefer reported power had been restored to the entire county within 72 hours. One of the county’s successful responses involved graduation in Rutland. As the time for the ceremony approached, the area remained without power, so Emergency Management was able to line up a generator for the school.
Keefer stated it’s important that those who sustained damage as a result of the storm contact the 211 Helpline. The county’s report to the state Office of Emergency Management will include that information.
Thus far, he said, 77 damage reports have been received, 10 people have been displaced from their homes and 33 individuals have indicated a need for assistance with tree removal. Samaritan’s Purse, a volunteer group better known to the area for the Christmas boxes collected annually, has sent a crew to help with this.
Wollmann noted 98 members of the South Dakota Army National Guard assisted with cleanup on Friday. Keefer said the South Dakota Wildland Fire Division of the state Department of Public Safety also helped clear some debris in Wentworth Township.
“We have met our minimum county threshold for infrastructure damage for a disaster declaration,” Keefer said in asking the commission to pass a resolution to do so.
Highway Department report
Nelson reported the worst damage in the county was seen along Territorial Road and in Junius. The Highway Department has been focusing its initial efforts there.
“We are not going through to beautify it,” he stated. The goal is to remove debris from the storm.
The county crews will then move to Winfred, which also saw a lot of damage. He said the county is cleaning up trees first and then will collect the steel.
Nelson did express concern about the way in which grain bins and other steel debris are being moved into the county right-of-way.
“I don’t want people to stockpile debris in my ditches,” he said. “Every time the wind blows, that tin blows on the road.”
Nelson emphasized that it’s going to take time to address all of the damage which occurred in the county. In addition to cleanup currently under way, the county will have to address other problems such as replacing signs and the poles which were bent in the winds.
“It’s more time-consuming than people think,” he said.
Buildings and Grounds report
Hare provided an update on county property, most of which saw damage of some sort.
At the courthouse and Public Safety Building, damage was limited to tree damage. At the 4-H grounds, there was also extensive tree damage. In addition, two-thirds of the barns will need to be re-shingled and the skylight in the small shop there was destroyed.
The shop in Ramona saw some damage. The Highway Department lost doors off two buildings. In addition, one building was moved off its foundation and another lost its roof.
“On Sunday, I spent two or three hours cutting my way in on the bike path because we couldn’t get in,” Hare said in discussing damage to the Scott Pedersen Memorial Park. Since that time, the Highway Department has cleared the road and is using the gravel pit for dumping tree debris.
The picnic table at the park is gone. The shelter and sign are both damaged. In addition, there has been extensive damage in the shelterbelt.
“I do not have the staff to clean these trees up,” he said and asked for permission to get quotes from tree companies, which was granted.
On a brighter note, he did state that he had been able to get generators running at the Public Safety Building on Thursday night when there was no power.
Zoning requests for recovery
Planning and Zoning Officer Mandi Anderson brought two requests to the commission which were both intended to assist county residents in recovery.
She asked if the county could waive or reduce the cost of building permits needed for repairs. In those instances when a property owner was simply going to repair damages caused by the storm, she wanted permission to waive the fee for the building permit.
Anderson recognized that some individuals may use the damage as an opportunity to make improvements. In those instances, she would like to reduce the fee so a property owner would pay for the difference between the cost of repairs and the cost of improvement.
Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer, indicated property owners would be required to provide documentation to indicate the difference between a repair and an improvement. Commissioners asked about scenarios to ensure they understood the difference between a repair and an improvement.
Anderson also asked if she could issue temporary emergency housing permits. She noted that ordinances do not allow residents to live in an RV on their own property. However, some rural residents may need to live on their farms while repairs are made to their homes, and their insurance companies are willing to rent RVs for them to use.
Commissioners clarified this emergency permit would not include secondary lakeside homes for those with a primary residence elsewhere. Hare also posed questions about water and sanitary sewer to which Anderson provided answers.
Following discussion, commissioners approved both requests, asking Anderson to draft administrative policies for the state’s attorney’s office to review. They wanted clear policies that will be consistently followed.
The Lake County commissioners’ final action related to the storm was to pass a disaster declaration resolution.