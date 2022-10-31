Bickett finishes 11th in points battle By LARRY LEEDS Contributing Writer Oct 31, 2022 Oct 31, 2022 Updated 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ramona’s Ryan Bickett finished 11th in the points battle in the ASCS Sprint Car Tour for 2022. He racked up 3,061 points.Winning the points championship was Blake Hahn of Sapulpa, Okla., with 4,110 points.Madison’s Dylan Opdahl placed 15th in the points battle with 1,685 points.During the last weekend of action at Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Bickett placed 10th in the B-Main (2). Winning the race was Dylan Postier of Stillwater, Okla.Winning the A-Main event was Jason Martin of Lincoln, Neb.Bickett placed seventh in his heat race. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Lake County poised to have first female sheriff Food Pantry: New space, same mission Globetrotters Two more file for ORR school board seats Women Supporting Women strengthens members to help others Editorial: Turn around: Respect those you disagree with Vandalism reported at Madison Aquatic Center Park DSU set to tip off 2022-2023 season Wilson draws on personal experience in building inclusive vision Madison's Zoey Gerry commits to Northwestern for basketball Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form Email Alert Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Newspaper e-Edition Receive the digital, interactive PDF of the newspaper in your inbox. Delivered right as the newspaper goes to print on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists