The Lake County Highway Department has kept busy despite the mild winter, according to Lake County Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson.
“There’ve been a lot of trees growing in the public right of way. It’s getting to be an issue,” he told Lake County commissioners.
Cutting and removing them has been one of the tasks the department has tackled during the first quarter of the year. Nelson suggested it might become necessary to notify landowners of their responsibility to remove trees which spring up from their shelterbelts.
Like Buildings and Grounds Superintendent Dave Hare, Nelson provided a quarterly report at a regular meeting on Tuesday morning. In his written report, he not only highlighted projects which have been undertaken, but also provided mileage reports on vehicles to show both how the vehicles have been used, but also total mileage on each.
Two other projects were undertaken during the early months of the year – crack-filling asphalt surfaces when the weather permitted and putting riprap under bridges. Nelson reported crews are going to start pulling shoulders on gravel roads. They will need to carry water for use on shoulder work.
“None of our sloughs have water in them,” Nelson reported.
Commissioners discussed with Nelson whether the grant awarded by the South Dakota Weed and Pest Control Commission is worth the effort required to receive it. Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer, reported the county received $6,000 annually at one point. That was reduced to $4,000 and is $2,900 for the current fiscal year.
“By the time you figure the time and effort that goes into it, it’s not very much money,” Commissioner Adam Leighton said.
Nelson explained the grant is based on the number of counties which send representatives to the required meetings. The weed supervisor and one other employee are required to attend four days of meetings.
“The more people that come, that slice of the pie gets smaller,” he stated.
Commissioners were split in their comments. Commissioner Deb Reinicke stated several times that every dollar counts. Commission Chair Kelli Wollmann indicated, “Time is money as well.”
Commissioner Dennis Slaughter asked when the decision needed to be made and learned the first meeting for next year’s funding will be held in the fall. Commissioner Aaron Johnson observed that other counties might be having similar discussions about this.
Following the discussion, the commission voted to approve the letter of agreement with the commission.
In other highway department business, the commission:
— Approved two utility occupancy applications from Sioux Valley Energy.
— Rescinded the motion to award the bid for spraying riprap and public right of way to DeAngelo Contracting Services and awarded it to Ditch Weed, LLC, for $24,438 per application. A review of the bids revealed that DeAngelo Contracting Services had not awarded the low bid.