Law Enforcement Blotter Dec 26, 2022

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:12/25/22 00:10 CFS22-08218 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 2ND ST12/25/22 02:26 CFS22-08219 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON12/25/22 10:20 CFS22-08220 Vehicle Abandoned MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON12/25/22 10:44 CFS22-08221 Vehicle Abandoned Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO ZIMMERMANN DR WENTWORTH12/25/22 11:26 CFS22-08222 Alarm Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON12/25/22 12:01 CFS22-08223 Transport Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON12/25/22 14:58 CFS22-08224 Disturbance Report Taken LCSO HARBOR WAY WENTWORTH12/25/22 15:02 CFS22-08225 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone 43.991286, -97.1198212/25/22 16:00 CFS22-08226 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 4TH ST MADISON12/25/22 17:27 CFS22-08227 Animal Lost Completed/Settled by Phone SW 2ND ST MADISON12/25/22 19:19 CFS22-08228 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON12/25/22 22:34 CFS22-08230 MVA Non-Reportable Accident LCSO SD HWY 34 MADISON12/25/22 23:50 CFS22-08232 Suspicious Vehicle MPD SW 10TH ST MADISON12/25/22 23:52 CFS22-08233 Welfare Check 236TH ST WINFREDTotal Records: 14