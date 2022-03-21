The benefits of Dakota State University’s Applied Research Lab are already beginning to creep into the Madison community – and will become even more evident in coming months.
Two DSU graduates working at the lab, along with an associate professor in the Beacom College of Computer and Cyber Sciences, have plans to bring a new business to Egan Avenue – MadLads Brewing Company.
“Our field offers financial freedom,” said Jarod Keene.
He and Dylan Johnson, who is currently working on a Ph.D. in cyber operations in addition to working full-time at the lab, bought houses last year.
Instead of using their financial resources to accumulate possessions, they decided to expand a hobby into an enterprise they can share with others who enjoy craft beers.
Keene and Johnson became friends when Keene, the younger of the two, joined the defensive security and offensive security clubs at DSU. Both have represented the university at competitions – Keene at the International Collegiate Programming Competition–North American Championship, Johnson at the National Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition twice.
Johnson was the first to venture into making beer. His mother gave him a home brewing kit for Christmas one year. “I’ve been making my own beer for four or five years now,” he said. It’s a multi-step process which requires the right equipment, ingredients and patience.
First, the ingredients are boiled and hops added to make wort. Then, the wort is strained into a fermentation container before the yeast is added.
It takes a week or more for the yeast to work its magic with the sugars in the wort. Then, the beer can be finished and bottled.
“If you do the process right, it will be hard to make a beer everybody hates,” Keene said.
He has joined Johnson in experimenting with different recipes.
Together they’ve made a tangerine IPA and a hefeweizen, which is a German wheat beer.
Keene admits that when he purchased the building on Egan Avenue south of Unlock Madison, he didn’t know what he was going to do with it. He just liked the historic building.
The building housing the Country Café and Dar’s Salon was sold with the two-story building. Keene has no plans for either space as long as both business owners want to continue operations.
“Our hope is that when Dar retires, we’ll expand our business,” Keene said. However, they are in no hurry to see that happen, especially since they have no firm date for opening their microbrewery.
“If everything falls into place, ideally we hope to open next spring,” Johnson said.
The delay is due to several factors. Among them is the simple fact that the brewing company is a sideline interest for three men with full-time jobs.
However, they also want to experiment with beer recipes, and they need to have an engineering firm determine the weight capacity of the floor.
Kyle Cronin, an associate professor at DSU, will provide the expertise. Not only does he make beer, but he also knows the owner of a microbrewery in Brookings, Wooden Legs Brewing Company.
As the oldest of the three, he has watched the emerging interest in microbreweries. He noted that 15 years ago, there were only two in the state.
Now, there are close to 50, with Sioux Falls and Rapid City having the most.
“We know there’s a craft beer community in town,” Cronin said.
This was evident during the interview. As late afternoon slipped into evening, a coterie of friends strolled into Sundog Coffee, grabbed cans of craft beer from the cooler and gathered around tables.
With MadLads Brewing Company, they hope to offer a gathering place for those who enjoy craft beers when Sundog is closed.
They also hope to offer live music and some arcade games. But, right now, the business is just an emerging concept.
“We’re doing it in our spare time,” Cronin explained.