The Lake County Commission will hold a regular meeting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday in the commission meeting room of the Lake County Courthouse.
In addition to conducting routine business, the commission will approve agreements with the Lake County Food Pantry and Lake County Historical Society for grants awarded out of ARPA funding to the county, and assign to the Road and Bridge fund $208,668.85 received from the Surface Transportation Block Grant Program.
A public hearing will be held at 9:10 a.m. to consider a temporary special malt beverage license application from the Madison Fire Department.
The commission will consider an application for occupancy for underground construction from Eric Johnson, legal representative for Smith’s Cove LLC, and a utility occupancy application from East River Electric Power Cooperative. The commission will also consider a striping agreement for the 2022 pavement marking project.
The bid for box culvert project 40-140-143, also known as the Stemper Bridge on County Road 29 north of SD-34, will be awarded pending concurrence from the state Department of Transportation. The commission will also approve a letter of contract with Banner Associates for the same project.
Before adjourning, the commission will go into a Board of Equalization to consider an additional assessment freeze in accordance with SDCL 10-6A.