I get asked regularly how many guests we entertain each season. The answer varies, depending on which demographic is being discussed.
Are we talking about daily guests who pay admission to visit our historic buildings? Steam Threshing Jamboree guests? Campers per weekend? Attendees to our concert series or other weekend events?
Or gophers? Unless you only stare skyward during your visit, it would be tough to miss these little (or arguably not so little) critters running around.
They are more prolific some years than others, but we always host a decent population of these “guests.”
However, if you were to ask the gophers, they would tell you the problem amounts to a misunderstanding of who is a guest on whose property. I’m certain that’s what they think.
To break it down, we have two main species claiming land ownership here. The striped gopher (more correctly called a thirteen-lined ground squirrel) is the smaller of the two rascals, and more widely recognized by a broad cross-section of our guests. We also roster a veritable zoo of flickertails (technically named Richardson’s ground squirrels). The latter are markedly bigger and more closely resemble prairie dogs, although they don’t grow quite that large.
Flickertails only give birth one time per year, while striped gophers sometimes push a second litter out by summer’s end. Our visitors (and staff) who find the babies adorable get a kick out of witnessing “family time” around a hole. As the little buggers are curious beyond control, one only needs to sit motionless for several seconds after they descend before they peek back out to see what you’re up to. Many times, a half-dozen little tykes get pushed out the top because the bottom guy wants to look around.
Easily, reaction to these furry little excavators lands in one of two specific camps: those who think they’re cute, and those who can’t understand why we “let them” live here. Both points of view can be problematic.
The folks who want to cuddle them need to be reminded that letting their kids feed baby flickertails can amount to an exercise in missing fingertips, while the “get rid of them” sect doesn’t understand it’s simply not possible to do so.
The truth is, we enlist the services of a licensed pest control provider who works with us throughout the year to control these populations. But as anyone in that business will tell you, we can’t possibly get rid of them.
Our living history attraction is built on 120 acres of rural grassland, just uphill from a lake. The gophers are here to stay, even if one pretends the truth lies elsewhere. We can only control them to some degree, and that’s the final word.
If I had five dollars for every person who offers to come in and shoot them, we’d be on our way to funding one more roofing project. Some are only mildly serious, while others get almost aggravated that I won’t allow it.
My stance isn’t anything “anti-firearm,” as I have a lifelong background of responsible gun ownership and several levels of professional firearm training. Rather, it amounts to simple common sense and unyielding safety when running a business teeming with visiting families. The two don’t mix.
So, we keep doing what we can and, ultimately, we will continue sharing a portion of our real estate. Sometimes you have to admit you can only do so much.
To that end, a few years ago, when faced with an opportunity to have a salvaged tree trunk in front of our kitchen carved into a likeness of our choice, the first and only suggestion was to carve it into a gopher.
The idea was even brought to a board meeting. All present recognized the critters’ native background to this area of the Plains, as well as their near omnipresence on our grounds more or less making them our ex-officio mascot.
The gopher was adopted for the statue, and our staff named him Winston. He has rapidly become the subject of hundreds of lovable photos with visiting kids throughout each season.
If you can’t beat them, join them.