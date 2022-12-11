Rutland School Board meets Monday Dec 11, 2022 Dec 11, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Rutland School Board will meet on Monday at 7:45 p.m. in the Rutland Media Center.The board will hear reports from the NE Cooperative and Rutland superintendent and review an ESSER III “Safe return to learn plan.”Also on the agenda are contracts for part-time custodian, head boys basketball and head softball; canvassing the ORR school board election results; and a shooting machine discussion. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular County OK's juvenile detention services agreement Editorial: Smaller communities can get infrastructure help Batch of new faces expected to lead Bulldogs Madison school board meeting is Monday Howard Tigers go 0-3 at Tri-Valley Quad Prep Sports Roundup: Madison gymnastics defeat West Central Five Jacks honored as MVFC Scholar-Athletes Commissioners hear first reading of new city codification Young Flyers looking to double win total from last season MHS earns superior awards at State Oral Interp Festival Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form