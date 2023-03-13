Law Enforcement Blotter Mar 13, 2023 Mar 13, 2023 Updated 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:03/12/23 06:12 CFS23-01560 Motorist Assist Completed/Settled by Phone 459TH AVE MADISON03/12/23 06:47 CFS23-01561 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON03/12/23 08:16 CFS23-01562 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone S CENTENNIAL AVE WENTWORTH03/12/23 10:59 CFS23-01563 911 Open Line Referred to Partner Agency KINGSBURY CO03/12/23 14:02 CFS23-01565 Suspicious Smell/Odor Handled By Officer / Deputy GOLF DR WENTWORTH03/12/23 16:58 CFS23-01566 Child Welfare Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON03/12/23 22:18 CFS23-01567 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD SE 4TH ST MADISON03/12/23 23:25 CFS23-01568 Traffic Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N HARTH AVE MADISONTotal Records: 8 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular After suffering two major setbacks, Sidney Fick is back and thriving for DSU Gas leak causes explosion in twin-home on N.E. 11th St. Second home explosion prompts warning Gruba embraces collaboration in teaching Energizer Bunny: Courtney Menning has been a sparkplug for the Trojans Walsdorf will look to keep rolling against Carroll College Heavy snowfall leads to second gas explosion in Madison Touch of Heaven Massage brings relaxation to Madison Madison 4th-graders see legislators in action Tigers win 7th place matchup at Class B State Tournament Follow us Facebook Twitter