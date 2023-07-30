ISCC open house dance

LOCAL BAND Janene and the Machine brought a rocking, country energy to the dance floor of the Interlakes Senior Citizen Center's open house on Friday, with attendees filling the area and moving to the music.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

The Interlakes Senior Citizen Center in Madison has held its Friday night dances for many years. Residents from around the region attend these events for a bit of weekend fun, but last Friday’s dance was slightly different. Attendees moved their feet not only for the social and physical activity but also to support the ISCC’s recent renovations.

Over the last few months, the ISCC board has been hard at work on a number of projects to “bring some life back” to the aging facility, Board President Mark Even said. He added that the open house was planned to invite the public to see what they’ve done and what’s been changed.