LOCAL BAND Janene and the Machine brought a rocking, country energy to the dance floor of the Interlakes Senior Citizen Center's open house on Friday, with attendees filling the area and moving to the music.
The Interlakes Senior Citizen Center in Madison has held its Friday night dances for many years. Residents from around the region attend these events for a bit of weekend fun, but last Friday’s dance was slightly different. Attendees moved their feet not only for the social and physical activity but also to support the ISCC’s recent renovations.
Over the last few months, the ISCC board has been hard at work on a number of projects to “bring some life back” to the aging facility, Board President Mark Even said. He added that the open house was planned to invite the public to see what they’ve done and what’s been changed.
These renovations included the inside of the center being entirely repainted, floors freshly waxed, new windows installed and additional fixes performed on the bathrooms and interior walls. The stage area also received new lighting and carpet.
Along with this, the board is working to update the facility’s worn siding. While this work is still under way, the board decided to make the most of this by allowing attendees to sign their names on the exposed house wrap on the building’s east side. This way, the names of those who made the renovations possible will be held inside forever.
After signing their names, attendees grabbed hot dogs and refreshments from Even and fellow board member Larry Painter before heading inside. A wide array of dessert options were donated by Madison American Legion Post 25 Auxiliary members, with a large, commemorative cake served as well.
Jeanne Even, Mark’s wife and board treasurer, said that she was thrilled with the open house attendance, as additional chairs had to be brought out to accommodate the influx of people.
In the end, nearly every seat in the center was filled, with smiling faces and warm conversation seen at each table.
Though the ISCC is a Madison staple, the dances attract regulars from across the area, as residents from Sioux Falls, Brookings, Mitchell, Dell Rapids and more turned out for Friday’s event.
Some of the attendees know each other, and others do not, yet they are united under a common interest, their love for dancing.
Janene and the Machine, who had performed at Thursday’s Miracle Treat Day celebration, provided the music on Friday night. The group’s members hail from Sioux Falls and Harrisburg, with their country groove and swagger quickly spreading throughout the crowd.
Attendees took to the dance floor in force, waltzing and two-stepping to the likes of Travis Tritt, Brooks & Dunn and other covers. Several members of the board, including the Evens, joined in the fun.
For Mark Even, this open house represents the start of a new chapter for the ISCC. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the future of the facility looked somewhat uncertain, as activities were limited and dance attendance dwindled.
Things at the ISCC are much better now, he said, and the recent renovations are a promise to its guests that the center isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, and they will have many more dances to come.