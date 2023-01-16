CHESTER AREA SCHOOL students (left) Ainsley Breu, Brooklyn Holman, Trey Hofeman, McKenzie Pitts and Ella Brown make up the bug chorus for the school's upcoming performance of Michael Soetaert's "Bugzzz." The public performance of the comical show is set for Jan. 22 at 4 p.m. in the Chester gymnasium.
For any theater department, one-act plays are a way to show off the skills of the group in a short period of time. Plays of this nature last usually well under an hour and often come with a competitive edge.
On Sunday, the Chester Area School held a dress rehearsal for their own one-act performance of Michael Soetaert’s “Bugzzz.”
The humorous story features a king and queen, a general and colonel, and a myriad other comical insect characters. In total, 35 students across grades 7 through 12 are set to participate.
The show is directed by Velda Schneider, who has occupied the role of the school’s theater director for 23 years. Pat Johnson will serve as the show’s assistant director. Although this is Johnson’s first year assisting with the one-act play, Schneider said Johnson has been a wonderful helper with the fall and spring play productions for the past 12 years.
A provided plot synopsis for “Bugzzz” reads:
“A country is about ready to go to war. The prince of Stovia has traveled across the Linoleum Plains in hopes of taking the bug he loves, the Princess of Frigistan, away with him to the safety of a world known as the fabled Highlands. There, beneath the toaster, no bug cares whether your antennae go up or down, and the prince and princess hope to live their lives there in peace forever. Will they survive the brink of war? Will the spy be able to stop the Frigistani and Stovian armies from going to battle?”
A school performance for Chester students will be held Jan. 20 at 2 p.m. While this is technically a public performance, members of the community are encouraged to attend the performance on the following Sunday at 4 p.m. Both performances will take place in the Chester gymnasium.
Following these, Chester will take “Bugzzz”to the regional one-act tournament for a chance to compete at the state level. The regional competition will take place Jan. 24 at Madison’s Dakota Prairie Playhouse. Performance times for the regional tournament will be announced in the coming days.