Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

04/10/22 00:39 CFS22-01954 Domestic Non-Violent Referred to Partner Agency W 12TH ST SIOUX FALLS

04/10/22 02:19 CFS22-01955 Traffic Stop Arrest MPD N LINCOLN AVE MADISON

04/10/22 06:06 CFS22-01956 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO 230TH ST WENTWORTH

04/10/22 08:56 CFS22-01957 Medical Patient Transported EMS S MAIN AVE WENTWORTH

04/10/22 09:33 CFS22-01958 Medical Seizure Patient Transported EMS N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

04/10/22 10:42 CFS22-01959 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD N VAN EPS AVE MADISON

04/10/22 13:27 CFS22-01960 Animal Other Unable to Locate MPD S LINCOLN AVE MADISON

04/10/22 13:42 CFS22-01961 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON

04/10/22 13:50 CFS22-01962 Animal Loose Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 461ST AVE NUNDA

04/10/22 16:01 CFS22-01963 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON

04/10/22 16:37 CFS22-01964 Traffic Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SD HWY 34

04/10/22 18:22 CFS22-01965 Animal Loose Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SD HWY 34 WINFRED

04/10/22 18:57 CFS22-01966 Citizen Assist Assistance Given MPD SE 9TH ST MADISON

Total Records: 13