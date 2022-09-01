Green-eyed cat

This green-eyed Manx was happy to strut around for the camera.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

A one-man operation devoted to helping animals in need is located just north of the Madison Recycling Center is the Madison Animal Shelter. The man in charge, 14-year meter reader Russ Klosterman, works to return lost pets to their owners and also gives strays a chance for a better life.

The shelter was constructed four years ago with the help of Mayor Roy Lindsay and operates in conjunction with the Madison Police Department and local veterinary clinics. According to Klosterman, the shelter handles between three and five dogs a week with quality kennels and indoor/outdoor runs.