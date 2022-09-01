A one-man operation devoted to helping animals in need is located just north of the Madison Recycling Center is the Madison Animal Shelter. The man in charge, 14-year meter reader Russ Klosterman, works to return lost pets to their owners and also gives strays a chance for a better life.
The shelter was constructed four years ago with the help of Mayor Roy Lindsay and operates in conjunction with the Madison Police Department and local veterinary clinics. According to Klosterman, the shelter handles between three and five dogs a week with quality kennels and indoor/outdoor runs.
The shelter is also capable of holding up to 10 cats at a time; they are mostly being free to socialize in a separate room. The facility is equipped with heated floors that stay between 62-65 degrees during winter.
Klosterman charges $25 for a first pickup with a $10 increase with each offense. After the third offense, a ticket for negligence is a possibility.
Overall, Klosterman said the shelter receives about 600 calls a year. Alongside dogs and cats, Klosterman handles bats, beavers, skunks, possums and other local wildlife — even the occasional loose cow is a possibility.
Despite its quality care, Klosterman said that he does not like to consider the shelter a humane society, as one of the main focuses is avoiding extended holds. While the shelter can give animals to new owners at Klosterman’s discretion, this is uncommon due to liability issues.
More often than not, the MPD and dispatch help identify owners of lost animals, and most dogs are picked up within the 72-hour holding period at the shelter. Cats are a somewhat different story, with strays and non-fixed outdoor cats being a problem throughout the city.
This is where one of the shelter’s top supporters — Almost Home Rescue — becomes crucial. Despite its transition from Madison to Sioux Falls, Almost Home has stayed a vital partner of Klosterman’s operation. He said that 90-95% of all cats at the shelter end up there.
At Almost Home, the cats can be safely spayed or neutered and receive proper vaccinations in preparation for potential adoption. Klosterman said that Almost Home “has been an amazing partner and helps these strays find good owners.”
Klosterman is motivated by his love for animals, as well as his background in trapping. The facility holds six traps with three to four of them being active at a time. These traps are mostly for non-pets like skunks and raccoons but can also be used safely on strays.
Klosterman said he’s happy with the support he receives from Almost Home, the MPD and the veterinary clinics, but he would still encourage residents to watch their animals closely and ensure their safety at all times.