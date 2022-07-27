The Rev. Dean Feistner and his daughter, Faith Hale, went on a nearly three-week mission trip to Uganda earlier this month. They left on June 23 and returned on July 13.
The desire to go on a mission came about when Hale felt God was calling her to go on a mission trip.
“I wanted to do the work of the Lord,” Hale said.
So, the two applied to Journey Missions, a program that organizes missionary trips within the Association of Free Lutheran Churches. Both are members of Madison’s sole AFLC church, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, and Feistner preaches there and at Center Free Lutheran Church.
The two were the only participants from Madison, but they were accompanied by 11 other people from across the country.
They landed in the Ugandan city of Entebbe. Throughout their trip, they visited Gulu, Jinja, the capital city of Kampala and various smaller villages.
While there, they got to observe and participate in the work of missionaries.
“In Jinja, one of our drivers who was a pastor got me to teach Sunday School,” Hale said. “I was not prepared at all, but I relied on God and got through it.”
They went to Uganda to help spread the word of Jesus and do good in a different community. In their opinion, mission trips are meant to leave a place better than you found it, something some trips don’t do.
“There are trips that you can take that the crew rides in on an air-conditioned bus, and they get out and play with the kids for a few minutes,” Feistner said. “Is that really accomplishing anything there?”
While there, the two were immersed in the culture of Uganda. They stayed in a local family’s home and ate Ugandan food, like rice and beans. Hale got to play with children in the Nile River, a river mentioned in the Bible. They got to see plenty of wildlife, including a lion that was sleeping in a tree above their van.
However, the two mostly loved meeting the people there.
“The people are amazing,” Hale said. “Their love for Jesus is awesome.”
The missionary trip was eye-opening, particularly for Hale. She is going to be a senior in high school this fall, and missionary work is something she is considering doing full-time following her graduation.
“Faith has long had an interest in missionary work,” Feistner said. “This short-term missionary outing gave a little sense of what goes on in the field.”
“I’d like to go into the mission field, either short-term or long-term,” Faith added. “I definitely want to go back to Uganda.”
Now that they have returned home, Feistner and Hale are planning a presentation about their trip that will occur this Sunday, July 31, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
“We will talk about our trip, what we saw and did, and some Ugandan history,” Feistner said.
Worship at the church will begin at 10:45 a.m., followed by a lunch at noon and their presentation at 12:45 p.m.