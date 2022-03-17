Purchase Access

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

03/16/22 00:29 CFS22-01410 Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 1ST ST MADISON

03/16/22 02:00 CFS22-01411 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning LCSO WENTWORTH

03/16/22 02:43 CFS22-01412 Motorist Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SE 10TH ST MADISON

03/16/22 07:53 CFS22-01413 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON

03/16/22 08:02 CFS22-01414 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 8TH ST MADISON

03/16/22 08:08 CFS22-01415 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 4TH ST MADISON

03/16/22 09:55 CFS22-01418 Civil Report Taken SW 10th St MADISON

03/16/22 12:02 CFS22-01419 Animal Loose Unable to Locate MPD N UNION AVE MADISON

03/16/22 12:15 CFS22-01420 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON

03/16/22 14:18 CFS22-01422 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone NE 9TH ST MADISON

03/16/22 16:18 CFS22-01423 Transport Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON

03/16/22 18:56 CFS22-01424 Alarm Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N SUMMIT AVE MADISON

03/16/22 20:00 CFS22-01425 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 2ND ST

03/16/22 20:02 CFS22-01426 Motorist Assist Reportable Signal 2 MPD HWY 34 MADISON

03/16/22 20:26 CFS22-01427 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 4HT ST MADISON

03/16/22 20:57 CFS22-01428 Animal Found Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N CHICAGO AVE MADISON

Total Records: 16